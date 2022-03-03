A young man, James Okpara, who gave out all his salary said God has blessed him in numerous ways

One of the instances where God has shown Himself mighty in his life was when he really needs money to pay his school fees as a fresher

James revealed that whenever he gives out, he does not expect things back in return from any man

A young student of the University of Ibadan (UI), James C Okpara, whose story of giving and receiving stirred massive reactions weeks ago has spoken to Legit.ng in an exclusive interview.

In a conversation, he revealed that he is always able to give because of the special grace of God in his life.

The student said that God has proved Himself in his life many times. Photo source: LinkedIn/James C Okpara

Source: UGC

I have faith in God

When he was asked how he was able to give out all his salary even when he needed money to pay his school fees, he answered:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“My faith in God worked out the courage. And it was also a sacrifice I made. I believed God strongly that He'll surely provide even though I didn't know when and how the provision will come.”

He, however, said that he does not give with the hope of getting anything back, adding that he does the act cheerfully. As a result, God often blesses him in ways he never imagined.

Ways God has helped me

James gave three instances where having faith in God has helped him in the past. The first was when he got admission and his parents were broke. Relatives could also not help. A scholarship he applied for but never expected much from came through and he got the sum of N200,000 for his first year.

Another was when his innocence was proven after he had been ejected from his hostel. The third instance was during exams when his body became ill. He trusted in God and became well the following morning.

Man got the attention of US govt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a brilliant Nigerian man, Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi, who was praised on Wednesday, January 19, for his academic achievement got a big offer.

In a previous report, the young man revealed how he made eight A's in his WAEC before going ahead to bag first class in engineering at the university level with a CGPA of 4.86/5.00.

While people were in his comment section praising him, an American government organisation called EducationUSA Abuja reached out to him.

Source: Legit.ng