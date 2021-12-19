A Trinbagonian lady identified as Vanessa Charles has called out her Nigerian husband, Vincent Obinna Ekwunife, for using her money to marry someone else

The distraught Oyinbo lady alleged that he tied the knot to one Marycynthia Amalachukwu on August 30th which happened to be the birthday of her dead sister

Vanessa while stating that he made away with her money and son's child support money shared his passport

An Oyinbo lady has cried out that her Nigerian husband named Vincent Obinna Ekwunife has married another woman using her money.

Vanessa Charles, a citizen of South American country Trinidad and Tobago, shared screenshots of her proof as well as the runaway husband's passport.

She said he did it on her dead sister's birthday Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

She said he married on her dead sister's birthday

In a post shared on Instagram by @instabalog9ja, Vanessa stated that her hubby wedded a woman identified as Marycynthia Amalachukwu on the same day as her dead sister's birthday - August 30th.

According to her, Vincent lived in her country home Trinidad and Tobago with his in-laws. Vanessa said he had requested she helped him buy his flight ticket to Nigeria so "he could go organize a South African passport to join her abroad."

However and quite contrary to his words, She discovered he used her money for his marriage with another woman.

Vanessa added that part of the money he used included her son's child support.

Nigerians share their thoughts on the development

@goal_getteriv said:

"See y some men die early,,,money will make u marry a woman,u get the money and u run back looking for a poor one to marry as well???which kind specie be this bikonu "

@clems_andy001 stated:

"Nigerian men at it again. Una don reach Trinidad and Tobago? Those girls no dey take nonsense oh. Better go meet your wife."

@co.cainee__ wrote:

"Wait why did she give him her sons child support money anyway!? child support that came from another man "

@flawlesspeace12 remarked:

"Things dey occur ooo….

"You don’t have to play anyone for a fool to ascertain anything in life… what happened to been truthful ???

"I can’t just imagine what the lady is going through… "

@sir_eltee thought:

"When they want to do things like this, they always use the woman’s money to marry another woman. ‍♂️ it’s hard to trust people these days!"

Lady calls out boyfriend for borrowing money from her to marry someone else

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had called out her boyfriend for borrowing money from her to marry someone else.

The lady with the handle @fine_stefany1 shared a photo of the man with his new wife on Twitter as she revealed that they had dated for close to 2 years.

She revealed that the man stopped taking her calls or reply texts two weeks to his wedding even after he borrowed N400k which she would discover was for the occasion's expenses.

In her words:

"Dated for close to two years, man got married last weekend, stopped picking my calls nor respond to texts exactly two weeks to the wedding, even borrowed my 400k to add to wedding expenses, no post whatsoever about his wedding, but nothing is hidden under the sun."

