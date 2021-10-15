A bride has got many talking on social media after crying uncontrollably while she and her man were being joined together

The groom could be seen whispering to his crying bride but the latter didn't stop crying; a woman then walked up to her to wipe her tears

Many Nigerians couldn't fathom the reason why her cry could be so intense while others said she was already missing home

A bride has been captured on camera creating a scene by crying uncontrollably as she tied the knot with the love of her life.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the bride held her man's hands and shed tears of joy while they were being joined together by a man of God.

The groom could be seen whispering to his bride who didn't stop crying. A woman walked up to her and wiped her tears with a handkerchief.

Guests at the ceremony could be heard laughing and many social media users have shared their thoughts on the video.

Below are some of the reactions:

@kennedyexcel said:

"For better or worse na your papa mate, She dey miss her mama an she must be the last born."

@_oghenekiroro wrote:

"I don’t understand."

@golddesire_oma commented:

"What kind of cry is this one? This one don big pass joyous cry."

@iz_meeya wrote:

"When somebody’s son finally find me."

@official_perfectness said:

"Wahala be like cry cry bride."

@_loisy_ commented:

"Nobody should laugh at her o, nah she know Watin her eyes don see."

Groom falls under anointing after kissing bride on the altar

In other news, a groom has got people talking on social media as he fell under anointing after kissing his bride on the altar.

When he was asked to kiss his bride, he did just that, after which he fell and started rolling on the floor. The groom then got on his feet and started jumping up.

While this was ongoing, the guests kept clapping and praising the Lord.

The video was shared on Instagram by social media influencer Tunde Ednut, with the caption:

"Awwwwwww! Bless him, he’s finally getting married. Awwww! He fell under the anointing as they pronounced them husband and wife."

