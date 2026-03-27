The United States deported tens of thousands of illegal migrants since former President Donald Trump assumed office

The Department of Homeland Security reported more than 15,200 people were formally removed, with an additional 43,000 leaving voluntarily

Deportations of foreign national offenders rose by 32%, with over 8,700 removed under Trump’s administration

The United States has deported tens of thousands of illegal migrants since President Donald Trump assumed office.

Over 15,200 illegal migrants are removed formally and 43,000 more depart voluntarily since President Trump assumes office. Photo credit: Chip Somadevilla

Source: Getty Images

This is according to the figures released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) via X.

Officials reported that the total number of removals, which includes unauthorised migrants and convicted criminals, represents the highest annual figure in over a decade.

A DHS spokesperson said:

“We continue to prioritise the removal of individuals who are in the country unlawfully, particularly those who have committed criminal offences.”

US: Surge in removals and voluntary departures

The department stated that since Trump took office, more than 15,200 people who were residing illegally have been formally removed, marking a 45% increase compared with the prior period.

In addition, approximately 43,000 individuals left voluntarily after being informed they were in the US unlawfully.

Deportations of foreign national offenders have also risen by 32%, with over 8,700 removed under Trump’s administration.

The DHS released video footage of recent removal operations, showing individuals, with faces blurred, being escorted onto flights destined for their home countries.

US vows to increase deportation efforts

US officials have stressed that deportations will continue to rise as part of broader efforts to enforce immigration laws.

The DHS has indicated plans to strengthen removal procedures and limit avenues for appeals that have previously delayed deportations.

The spokesperson added:

“We remain committed to ensuring that individuals without legal status are returned to their countries of origin in a safe and orderly manner. Our enforcement efforts will continue to be robust.”

More than 15,200 illegal migrants are deported and 43,000 others depart voluntarily since Trump takes office. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

The announcement comes amid growing debate over migration policy in the US, with critics warning that enforcement-focused measures risk promoting harmful stereotypes by linking migration with criminality, Guardian reported.

Also recall that the US announced that 18 Nigerians had been added to its deportation list, bringing the total number of individuals set for removal to 97.

The update was contained in a statement published on the DHS website on February 10, 2026. According to the DHS, the arrests formed part of a coordinated crackdown across several U.S. states led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

US set to deport 79 Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced plans to deport no fewer than 79 Nigerians. Legit.ng gathered that this Nigerians were reportedly convicted of various criminal offences, as part of an intensified crackdown on criminal immigrants under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The DHS disclosed that the affected Nigerians were listed among what it described as the “worst-of-the-worst” criminal aliens arrested by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Findings from the DHS website indicate that the Nigerians slated for deportation were convicted of offences ranging from fraud and drug trafflcking to assault, robbery and mansl@ughter.

Source: Legit.ng