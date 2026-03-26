The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has commended the resilience, professionalism, and growing impact of women within the Authority, affirming that the agency is deliberately creating an environment where women can not only work, but thrive.

Speaking during the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration held in Apapa, Lagos, Dantsoho said the occasion was more than symbolic, describing it as a moment to reflect on the critical role women play in shaping Nigeria’s maritime sector.

IWD 2026: NPA Boss Sends Important Message To Women in Maritime Sector

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“It is a privilege to stand here today in Apapa — the heartbeat of Nigerian commerce — not just to mark a date, but to celebrate the true heartbeat of this Authority: our women,” he said.

Women as drivers of innovation and transformation

According to Dantsoho, the contributions of women at the NPA go far beyond routine responsibilities, with female staff serving as key drivers of innovation, efficiency, and transformation within the system.

“When I look across this room, I don’t just see officers or executives. I see builders of the future — professionals navigating complex trade systems, engineers keeping our infrastructure strong, and visionaries leading our transition to a modern, digital port system,” he added.

Reflecting on this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Give-To-Gain,” the NPA boss said it was a timely call for deeper commitment to inclusion and opportunity.

“This theme challenges us to go beyond words and take real steps toward building an industry where everyone has a fair chance to grow and lead,” he noted.

Women at the centre of NPA’s success

Dantsoho emphasised that women are not on the margins of the NPA’s success story, but firmly at its centre.

“From boardroom strategy to on-ground port operations, your impact is visible everywhere. You carry demanding professional roles while managing personal responsibilities, and you do it with a level of commitment that deserves recognition,” he said.

Reaffirming management’s commitment, he added, “We are intentional about making the NPA a place where talent speaks louder than gender. A place where women rise based on merit, competence, and hard work.”

Empowerment extends beyond the ports

The NPA MD encouraged female staff to continue pushing boundaries, assuring them that their efforts are seen and valued.

“Your leadership is visible. Your work is impactful. And your future here is limitless,” he said, adding that empowering women has far-reaching implications beyond the ports.

“When we support and uplift women, we don’t just strengthen an institution — we strengthen a nation and unlock greater potential for our maritime sector. Today, as you celebrate, I want you to know that your leadership is seen, your hard work is felt, and your future here is limitless. When we empower our women, we don’t just improve a department, we elevate the entire nation’s maritime potential,” Dantsoho concluded.

Source: Legit.ng