Pastor Idowu’s wife pledges global gospel mission after massive NLP conference

Dr Omowunmi Idowu announces global outreach following record turnout at Next Level Prayer Conference

Next Level Prayer Conference in Lagos gathers thousands, boosting community engagement and online participation

Dr Idowu praises her husband's dedication, vowing to continue spreading the gospel worldwide

Dr Omowunmi Idowu has declared that efforts to spread the Christian gospel will extend across the world following the large turnout recorded at the 2026 Next Level Prayer Conference in Lagos.

The prayer gathering, organised by Bolaji Idowu, Senior Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, drew thousands of worshippers to the Tafawa Balewa Square, with many more participating virtually.

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The event also attracted several prominent personalities, including Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State.

Large turnout recorded at prayer conference

The Next Level Prayer Conference, widely known as NLP, has become one of the prominent Christian gatherings in Nigeria, bringing together worshippers for prayer sessions, worship and spiritual teachings.

Observers noted that the venue was filled to capacity during the event, with additional participants gathered around the square to take part in the programme.

Clips of worship sessions and testimonies from attendees circulated widely on social media after the conference, further extending the reach of the event beyond the physical venue.

Idowu’s wife praises pastor’s dedication

In a message shared on social media following the gathering, Dr Idowu commended her husband for what she described as his dedication to ministry and commitment to spreading the gospel.

“You are by yourself a sacrifice. My tears have not stopped — so many mixed emotions,” she wrote.

“What God can do through one available and spendable man… my heart is filled with gratitude and awe. Thank you for spending all for the gospel so that liberation comes to many and lives are transformed. I honour you, sir.”

Commitment to global evangelism

Dr Idowu also stated that the movement behind the conference would continue to expand its outreach beyond Nigeria.

“We will reach the ends of the world for Jesus. Until the gospel reaches all nations, we will not stop,” she said, while offering prayers for continued strength for the pastor.

Conference gains wider attention online

Her message quickly gained attention on social media platforms, with many followers describing the statement as one of the most emotional reflections from the conference.

Over the years, the Next Level Prayer Conference has expanded its influence, attracting participants from different parts of Nigeria and the diaspora through both large physical gatherings and online participation.

Organisers say the event continues to grow in scale each year, reflecting increasing engagement among worshippers seeking spiritual renewal and community fellowship.

Source: Legit.ng