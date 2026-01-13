TOS Foundation Africa partners with NGSF to enhance women's economic empowerment and child survival

The collaboration focuses on strengthening primary health care and expanding livelihood opportunities for women in underserved areas

WAGE and CBI framework aims to scale nationwide, ensuring sustainable development and inclusive governance in Nigeria

TOS Foundation Africa has formalised a strategic partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses’ Forum (NGSF) to advance women’s economic empowerment and improve child survival across Nigeria.

The collaboration aims to deliver coordinated, state-led interventions that enhance women’s livelihoods, strengthen primary health care, and support sustainable community development.

The partnership will implement and scale the Foundation’s Women and Girls Empowerment (WAGE) and Capacity Building Incubator (CBI) framework, a programme launched in 2020 with the support of national stakeholders and a N2.5 billion catalytic fund.

The collaboration prioritises improving infant survival through strengthened Primary Health Centres (PHCs) while expanding livelihood opportunities for women, particularly in underserved communities.

By combining TOS Foundation Africa’s technical expertise with the NGSF’s state-level reach and grassroots engagement, the partnership is designed to deliver measurable, sustainable impact.

Chief (Mrs.) Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche, Founder of TOS Foundation Africa, emphasised the interconnection between women’s economic security and child health.

“Improving child survival and women’s livelihoods requires more than isolated programmes. It requires systems that recognise how closely a mother’s economic stability is tied to a child’s chance at survival. When women have the tools to earn, access quality care, and make informed choices, families become healthier and communities grow stronger,” she said.

NGSF chairperson highlights strategic role of spouses

Her Excellency, Amb. Prof. (Mrs.) Olufolake AbdulRazaq, Chairperson of NGSF, described the partnership as a model for state-led, sustainable development.

“By leveraging our position within state governance structures, we can ensure that programmes reach the women and children who need them most, while supporting national priorities at the community level,” she said.

Scaling the WAGE and CBI framework nationwide

First launched as The Osasu Show Foundation in 2020, the WAGE and CBI framework was designed to strengthen local institutions, move resources closer to communities, and equip women to participate in economic life with dignity and agency.

With this formal partnership, TOS Foundation Africa and the NGSF aim to scale the framework across all states, reinforcing inclusive governance, social equity, and sustainable development, while delivering tangible improvements in women’s livelihoods and child survival.

