The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled a landmark initiative to boost student-led innovation

Through the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG), young founders in tertiary institutions can now access up to N50 million in equity-free funding

The programme, launched under the Renewed Hope Agenda, aims to nurture future Nigerian Unicorns and position students at the forefront of global entrepreneurship

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Education, announced on November 17, 2025, that it had officially opened the application portal for the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG).

The initiative was described as a landmark programme designed to transform student-driven ideas into commercially viable and high-impact ventures.

Officials explained that the S-VCG formed a central pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda and was aimed at cultivating a new generation of Nigerian innovation entrepreneurs capable of redefining the nation’s economic future.

Minister highlights national importance

Speaking at the launch, the Honourable Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa emphasised the strategic importance of the initiative.

He stated:

“The President has challenged us to look for the next Moonshot within our tertiary institutions. We are not just looking for projects; we are scouting for future Nigerian Unicorns whose roots will be planted right here in our universities and colleges. This is an equity-free seed investment in Nigeria’s future.”

N50 million equity-free grants for innovation

At the core of the scheme was the promise of up to N50 million in equity-free grants for student founders.

The grants targeted innovations in STEMM fields — Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences.

The Ministry explained that successful applicants would be absorbed into a comprehensive support ecosystem that included: Intensive incubation programmes, expert mentorship from seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders, full access to tools, platforms, and resources required to develop and scale their startups.

This structure was designed to ensure that funded ventures were not only launched but supported to transition into market-ready enterprises.

Strategic partnership with Google

The Ministry also confirmed a strategic partnership with Google to strengthen the initiative.

Google’s Gemini AI had been integrated into the application portal to power custom-built “evaluation agents” that would ensure fair, intelligent, and efficient review of submissions.

In addition, every applicant who successfully submitted a business project or innovation would receive a one-year free Google Gemini Pro licence, along with premium learning resources to enhance entrepreneurial and technical skills.

According to the Ministry, one of the key objectives of the partnership was to ensure that “our students begin their entrepreneurial journey with the very best tools available globally. We are building a powerful innovation funnel—from idea to market domination.”

Application portal now open

The Federal Ministry of Education encouraged all eligible Nigerian students enrolled in accredited tertiary institutions to apply. The official application portal was declared open at https://svcg.education.go.ng.

Applicants were advised to submit proposals that demonstrated scalability, market relevance, and the potential to solve critical national or global challenges.

