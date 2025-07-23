Abel Damina Drags Prophet Jeremiah, Lists 7 'Heavenly Items' He Sold To Church Members: "Funny Guy"
- Abel Damina blasted Prophet Fufeyin for allegedly exploiting church members by selling bizarre “heavenly” items like sand, soap, and the Book of Life
- Damina listed seven symbolic items sold, calling the practice sacrilegious and warning Christians to reject such commercialisation of the gospel
- Fufeyin yet to respond as public concern grows over prosperity preaching and the manipulation of faith in Nigerian Pentecostal churches
Outspoken cleric and founder of Power City International, Dr Abel Damina, has openly criticised Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, accusing him of exploiting his church members by selling a bizarre array of so-called “heavenly” items.
Damina mocks Fufeyin’s “heavenly market”
Speaking during a sermon, Damina did not mince words as he ridiculed Fufeyin’s controversial practice of selling symbolic religious items to worshippers, suggesting the prophet had commercialised the gospel beyond reason.
He said,
“One funny guy somewhere in the South-South has sold everything in heaven, and he wonders what we will use when we finally get there.”
List of heavenly items sold
Damina went on to itemise the objects allegedly sold by Prophet Fufeyin, portraying the act as both sacrilegious and absurd.
1. He has sold land
2. He has sold sand
3. He has sold the Key of David, Kings of David.
4. He has sold nightgown, heavenly nightgown
5. He has sold soap.
6. He has sold the Book of Life.
7. He has sold fish hook.
Calls for discernment and accountability
Damina’s remarks come amid growing concerns over the activities of prosperity preachers in Nigeria.
The respected theologian has long warned Christians to be wary of charlatans who prioritise personal gain over sound doctrine.
He further challenged congregants to exercise discernment and hold ministers accountable, stating that such gimmicks distort the message of Christ.
“This is not the gospel. The gospel is not for sale. Redemption is not bought with soap or sand or keys,” Damina said.
Fufeyin yet to respond
As of the time of filing this report, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has not issued a public response to Damina’s allegations.
Attempts to reach his Mercy City ministry in Warri for comments were unsuccessful.
The confrontation adds to a growing list of inter-denominational tensions, as more clerics voice concern over what they describe as spiritual manipulation and the commercialisation of faith in Nigeria’s Pentecostal landscape.
Source: Legit.ng
