Posters of broadcaster Hamzat Oriyomi, featuring the slogan “2027 Oyo n pe o,” have flooded Ibadan, sparking speculation about his possible run in the 2027 elections

At a public event, Oriyomi's supporters urged him to respond to the people’s call, emphasising his leadership qualities beyond his career in broadcasting

Despite growing public support and calls from influencers like Funny Thinker, Hamzat Oriyomi has not officially confirmed whether he plans to contest in the 2027 elections

Ibadan, Oyo state - Posters of popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Hamzat Oriyomi, have flooded the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State's capital, sparking speculation about his possible political ambitions ahead of the 2027 general election.

The posters, which carry the slogan “2027 Oyo n pe o” ("2027 Oyo is calling you"), feature a portrait of the veteran Yoruba broadcaster in black, with no specific indication of the office he intends to contest for.

The appearance of these posters comes at a time when there is growing interest in the 2027 elections, and Oyo State is abuzz with conversations around possible candidates.

The slogan seems to suggest that Oriyomi, who is well-known for his work with Agidigbo FM, may be preparing for a political run.

Supporters call on Oriyomi to answer the people's call

In a video posted by a support group for Oriyomi, the broadcaster was seen at a public event, where he was enthusiastically cheered by the crowd.

During the event, Oriyomi’s supporters could be heard urging him to heed the "call" from the people of Oyo, with the chant, “Okiki (Hamzat), Oyo is calling you. Answer their call.”

The video, which quickly went viral, garnered significant attention from the people of Oyo State. The supporters argued that leadership is not defined by profession but by a person's vision and commitment to serve.

The message read:

“The claim that ‘governance is more than speaking into a microphone’ reflects a misunderstanding of leadership. Broadcasting is rooted in communication, empathy, and connection—traits that are fundamental to good governance.”

They further added,

“Those who reduce Oriyomi Hamzat’s potential to his profession are either misinformed or biased. Leadership is not defined by profession but by vision, courage, and commitment to service. We call on Dr. Oriyomi Hamzat to respond to this clarion call to serve.”

Influencer Funny Thinker joins the call for Hamzat to run

In another trending video, popular Ibadan-based influencer Funny Thinker was seen appealing to Oriyomi, urging him to answer the call of the people.

Funny Thinker addressed the crowd, saying,

“He said he won’t rest if we don’t, Okiki, the son of Hamzat, we are calling you, please answer us in 2027.”

In the video, Oriyomi is seen responding with, “You will all be alright,” although he did not explicitly confirm his political intentions.

Hamzat yet to confirm intentions for 2027 election

While Hamzat Oriyomi has not publicly declared whether he plans to contest in the upcoming 2027 elections, the widespread support and calls for his candidacy continue to build momentum.

Despite the growing speculation, Hamzat has yet to address the question of his participation in the election directly, nor has he denied the claims circulating about his political aspirations.

Efforts by our correspondent to reach him for a comment regarding the posters and his possible candidacy were unsuccessful, as he could not be contacted at the time of this report.

