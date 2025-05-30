Northern Elders Mention When Igbos Should Produce Presidential Candidate: "2027 Is For Southwest"
- Dr Bashir Lamido of Arewa Summit International urgesd the South West to produce presidential candidates in 2027, with the South East taking its turn in 2031
- He emphasised that the zoning proposal aims to foster national unity, fairness, and long-term political stability across Nigeria
- Lamido acknowledged the North’s extensive leadership history and calls for balanced regional power-sharing to promote inclusion and trust
Dr Bashir Lamido, leader of Arewa Summit International, has called for the South West region to produce all presidential candidates for the 2027 elections, proposing that the South East should be given the opportunity to do so in 2031.
He made the remarks on Friday during a high-level political dialogue on zoning and national cohesion held in Abuja.
“For the sake of equity, national integration, and the stability of our democracy, we believe the South West should present all presidential candidates in 2027. Then, come 2031, the South East – which has long awaited its turn – should be given the full platform to produce the next president,” Dr Lamido stated.
Proposal aims to promote unity and political stability
Under Dr Lamido’s leadership, Arewa Summit International has become a prominent northern-based political think tank known for its pan-Nigerian vision and commitment to bridging regional divides.
He stressed that the proposal is not meant to exclude any group but to establish a national precedent for justice and inclusion.
“This is not just about politics. It’s about healing, trust-building, and showing every Nigerian that they belong to the same nation,” Lamido said.
North’s role acknowledged, call for balanced leadership
Addressing questions about the North’s turn in leadership, Dr Lamido noted:
“People may ask, what about the North? It should be the turn of the North in 2031. They forget that the North has spent more years leading the country than any other region.
“It is just right to balance the leadership across the regions. We are only hoping that in 2031, the South East should be extended the same national compliments as we are hopeful to do for the South West in 2027.”
Source: Legit.ng
