Dr Bashir Lamido of Arewa Summit International urgesd the South West to produce presidential candidates in 2027, with the South East taking its turn in 2031

He emphasised that the zoning proposal aims to foster national unity, fairness, and long-term political stability across Nigeria

Lamido acknowledged the North’s extensive leadership history and calls for balanced regional power-sharing to promote inclusion and trust

Dr Bashir Lamido, leader of Arewa Summit International, has called for the South West region to produce all presidential candidates for the 2027 elections, proposing that the South East should be given the opportunity to do so in 2031.

He made the remarks on Friday during a high-level political dialogue on zoning and national cohesion held in Abuja.

A specific year has been set by Northern elders for the Southeast to field their presidential candidate. Photo credit: @MeetIgbos

Source: Twitter

“For the sake of equity, national integration, and the stability of our democracy, we believe the South West should present all presidential candidates in 2027. Then, come 2031, the South East – which has long awaited its turn – should be given the full platform to produce the next president,” Dr Lamido stated.

Proposal aims to promote unity and political stability

Under Dr Lamido’s leadership, Arewa Summit International has become a prominent northern-based political think tank known for its pan-Nigerian vision and commitment to bridging regional divides.

He stressed that the proposal is not meant to exclude any group but to establish a national precedent for justice and inclusion.

“This is not just about politics. It’s about healing, trust-building, and showing every Nigerian that they belong to the same nation,” Lamido said.

North’s role acknowledged, call for balanced leadership

Addressing questions about the North’s turn in leadership, Dr Lamido noted:

“People may ask, what about the North? It should be the turn of the North in 2031. They forget that the North has spent more years leading the country than any other region.

“It is just right to balance the leadership across the regions. We are only hoping that in 2031, the South East should be extended the same national compliments as we are hopeful to do for the South West in 2027.”

2027 Elections: List of top politicians working against Tinubu's 2nd term

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the opposition leaders are building political bridges across the country in an attempt to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The PDP presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, and other political heavyweights are working on forming a coalition.

Legit.ng, in this article, highlights the politicians working against Tinubu's re-election as the coalition continues to gain momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng