The Anambra State Police Command arrested Friday Obeta, a member of the proscribed Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), for planning to enforce the group’s sit-at-home order scheduled for May 30, 2025.

The sit-at-home was declared by the pro-Biafran organisation to commemorate the heroes of the 1967-1970 civil war.

Authorities in Nigeria acted against a pro-Biafra activist enforcing a sit-at-home in Anambra state. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson SP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed the arrest and seizure of one motorcycle, a branded t-shirt, and an operational identification card linked to the group. Obeta, 37, was detained after operatives from the Rapid Response Squad in Nnewi acted on intelligence about his plans, Punch reported.

Police reveal details of arrest and investigation

In a statement, SP Ikenga said:

“Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Nnewi Sector, acting on credible information about MASSOB’s plans to enforce the sit-at-home, arrested Friday Obeta. Items recovered include a motorcycle, a branded t-shirt, and an operational ID card of the proscribed group.”

He added,

“The suspect confessed to being a member and informant for MASSOB and has provided useful information aiding investigations to apprehend other members.”

Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, urged officers to intensify surveillance and prevent any unlawful gatherings, reinforcing a commitment to maintaining peace and order in the state, Vanguard reported.

Rising tensions amid 2027 election strategies

A pro-Biafra member was detained by Nigerian police for trying to impose a sit-at-home in Anambra state. Photo credit: Michele Spatari

Source: Twitter

The arrest comes amid growing political tensions in Nigeria as the 2027 general elections approach.

With President Bola Tinubu’s administration seeking re-election, opposition groups and separatist movements like MASSOB are heightening activities to assert influence.

The government’s crackdown on such groups aims to maintain stability and thwart disruptions that could affect the electoral process.

As political actors position themselves ahead of 2027, security agencies remain vigilant to ensure peaceful conduct across Nigeria, especially in volatile regions such as the South-East.

The Anambra arrest highlights ongoing efforts to curb activities that may threaten national unity and democratic processes in the coming elections.

Nigerian Army kills 6 armed agitators

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army (NA) on Sunday, June 9, said its officers launched a successful onslaught on the camp of the controversial pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement shared on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Army said it killed the insurgents in Igboro forest in Arochukwu local government area (LGA) of Abia state on Saturday, June 8.

The Army stated that when its men arrived at the IPOB gunmen's camp, they met resistance from the hoodlums, but their (IPOP fighters) firepower was "feeble".

