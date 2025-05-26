Global Gospel Icon Sinach Declares God’s Faithfulness in Uplifting New Release ‘You Are Good'
CHECK OUT: You’re One Course Away from Transforming Your Life. Learn Copywriting and Turn Your Passion into Profit
Anointed Music Minister Ambassador SINACH releases a powerful new single titled “You Are Good,” a soul-stirring anthem of praise and gratitude that echoes the unchanging goodness of God. The single is available now on all major streaming platforms.
Blending heartfelt lyrics with uplifting melodies, “You Are Good” is a reminder that even in the midst of trials, God’s love and mercy remain constant. Sinach delivers an authentic worship experience, inviting listeners into a deeper reflection of God’s faithfulness.
This song came from a place of deep personal testimony, No matter what we go through, God’s goodness never fails. I wanted this song to be a declaration of that truth.” - Sinach
“You Are Good” was recorded live in Johannesburg South Africa on a Night of Worship bringing to you a fresh gospel sound that resonate across generations, tribes and tongues. With its dynamic instrumentation and passionate vocals, the single is already garnering attention from gospel music lovers and worship leaders alike.
Listeners can stream or download “You Are Good” on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other major platforms.
For media inquiries, interviews, or booking:
Email: info@sinachmusic.com
Phone: +234 901 390 5951
Website: www.sinachmusic.com
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944