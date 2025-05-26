Anointed Music Minister Ambassador SINACH releases a powerful new single titled “You Are Good,” a soul-stirring anthem of praise and gratitude that echoes the unchanging goodness of God. The single is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Blending heartfelt lyrics with uplifting melodies, “You Are Good” is a reminder that even in the midst of trials, God’s love and mercy remain constant. Sinach delivers an authentic worship experience, inviting listeners into a deeper reflection of God’s faithfulness.

Global Gospel Icon Sinach Declares God’s Faithfulness in Uplifting New Release ‘You Are Good'

This song came from a place of deep personal testimony, No matter what we go through, God’s goodness never fails. I wanted this song to be a declaration of that truth.” - Sinach

“You Are Good” was recorded live in Johannesburg South Africa on a Night of Worship bringing to you a fresh gospel sound that resonate across generations, tribes and tongues. With its dynamic instrumentation and passionate vocals, the single is already garnering attention from gospel music lovers and worship leaders alike.

Listeners can stream or download “You Are Good” on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other major platforms.

