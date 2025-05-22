From 2nd to 4th July 2025, Windhoek, Namibia, will serve as the host city for the 10th Anniversary of the Leaders Without Borders Annual Business Summit & International Session, an event set to convene an influential cadre of global executives, policymakers, and thought leaders.

Organised by the Leaders Without Borders Development Centre (LWBDC), the summit promises to deepen dialogue on trade facilitation and illuminate diverse investment opportunities across the African continent.

Windhoek to Host 10th Leaders Without Borders Summit on African Trade

Under the banner “Expunging Trade Barriers in Africa – Exploring the Continent’s Diverse Investment Opportunities,” the summit seeks to address structural impediments to intra-African trade and global commerce. In line with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) objectives, which aim to increase trade within the region by over 50% through tariff reduction and regulatory harmonisation, the forum is poised to play a critical role in shaping inclusive growth trajectories.

Among its attendees, the summit anticipates the participation of C-suite executives, family business magnates, technocrats, and high-level delegations from various African and global governments. These stakeholders represent strategic sectors such as financial technology (FinTech), property technology (PropTech), information systems (InfoTech), financial markets, agribusiness, infrastructure development, mining, and renewable energy.

Crucially, this year’s event introduces a major milestone—the unveiling of the “Top 50 Emerging Businesses in Africa,” a prestigious initiative recognising resilient and innovative enterprises that have demonstrated sustained operations over at least three years. These companies, selected for their impact, scalability, and alignment with global standards, embody the entrepreneurial spirit increasingly defining African business ecosystems. This recognition reflects a growing global interest in African markets, which are projected by the IMF to achieve a 3.8% average growth rate in 2025.

The Summit also reinforces the Centre’s mission: to promote a globally accessible platform for enterprises to engage in trade, form cross-border partnerships, and expand into new territories.

Over the past decade, Leaders Without Borders Development Centre has partnered with more than 60 international institutions, curating investment forums and business development initiatives aimed at fostering bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation.

Beyond ceremonial celebrations, the event will facilitate business-to-business (B2B) interactions, targeted investment matchmaking, and strategic panel discussions. Key sessions will focus on real-world economic transformation strategies, disruptive technological integration, and the evolving regulatory landscapes across African jurisdictions.

Namibia, the summit’s host country, stands as a symbol of rising regional significance in trade and investment discourse. With its strategic location and stable political environment, Namibia has made notable strides in improving its ease of doing business, backed by government support for public-private partnerships and renewable energy transitions.

The event’s selection of Windhoek as its venue not only highlights Namibia’s ambition to be a gateway to southern Africa but also aligns with the Centre’s vision of inclusivity and regional integration. According to the World Bank, landlocked countries such as Namibia benefit immensely from improved regional logistics and trade corridors—an area that aligns with the summit’s policy agenda.

In a post-pandemic economic climate characterised by re-shoring, supply chain diversification, and digital transformation, the LWBDC’s decade-long contribution to fostering international business networks cannot be overstated. By creating avenues for meaningful collaboration, the Centre continues to underscore the value of trust-based relationships and market intelligence in business expansion.

