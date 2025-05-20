A diesel tanker caught fire at the Alake Sports Complex during the 2024 National Sports Festival in Ogun state, causing panic, but no casualties

Emergency responders quickly extinguished the fire, allowing events like handball and badminton to resume promptly

Ogun State government assured athletes and residents of their safety, praising the swift response and urging calm

Chaos erupted at the Alake Sports Complex, Ijeja, Abeokuta, one of the venues for the ongoing 2024 National Sports Festival in Ogun state, after a diesel tanker supplying the complex’s generator caught fire, causing panic among athletes and spectators.

Diesel tanker catches fire, triggering panic

Widespread panic erupted following a significant explosion in Ogun state. Photo credit: Nurphotos

The explosion occurred when a tanker truck delivering diesel to the venue’s generating set suddenly burst into flames. Athletes and spectators nearby quickly fled to safety to avoid being caught in the blaze, Vanguard reported.

Emergency responders quickly bring fire under control

Firefighters and emergency personnel responded promptly to the scene, successfully extinguishing the fire with no casualties reported.

Events including handball, squash, and badminton resumed without interruption shortly after the incident.

Ogun government assures safety of athletes and residents

The state government reassured the public that the situation is fully under control and that safety measures remain in place, Leadership reported.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, said:

“The incident involving the diesel tanker was very unfortunate, but thanks to the swift action of the fire service and officials, the fire was quickly put out, preventing any damage or injury.

“We want to assure all athletes and residents that there is no cause for alarm. Safety at the sports festival is our top priority.”

Festival continues amid heightened vigilance

Officials have increased vigilance across all venues to prevent any future incidents and ensure a safe environment for all participants and spectators at the National Sports Festival.

Tension as explosion rocks Abuja

Previously, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in Abuja's upscale Maitama district on Monday, September 23, as a fuel tanker burst into flames on Shehu Shagari Way, causing widespread panic and destruction.

The tanker's contents ignited, unleashing massive flames that sent motorists fleeing for safety. Many abandoned their vehicles, leading to a chaotic scene.

A health official at Maitama District Hospital confirmed that victims were rushed to the facility for emergency medical attention. According to survivors, the tanker driver fled the scene after the vehicle fell, precipitating the disaster.

