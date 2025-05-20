Dr. Dennis Otuaro, PAP Administrator, has denied allegations by Warri Media Group and reaffirms commitment to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition in a statement condemned divisive media attacks, defending Otuaro’s role in peace and development efforts

The Coalition urged stakeholders to resist attempts to sow ethnic tension and support unity and progress in the Niger Delta region

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Chief Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, dismissing recent baseless accusations levelled against him by a so-called Warri media group.

Coalition condemns blackmail and malicious lies

PAP Administrator Reaffirms Commitment to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Amid Blackmail Claims

The Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition, through its spokesman, Comrade Abalagha Adawari, in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, MAy 20, strongly condemned the Warri Media Group’s May 16 press statement, calling the allegations “malicious, divisive, and baseless.”

“These accusations are a calculated attempt to sow discord and destabilise the fragile peace in the Niger Delta,” Adawari said.

Commemorating Major Isaac Boro not ethnic provocation

Adawari refuted claims that Dr. Otuaro’s participation in commemorating Major Isaac Adaka Boro in Warri was a “provocative overreach” intended to stoke ethnic tension.

“Major Boro’s legacy transcends ethnic boundaries and should be honoured anywhere in the Niger Delta,” he emphasised.

Falsehoods on election support and protests dismissed

The coalition rejected allegations that Dr. Otuaro did not support Tinubu’s 2023 campaign, noting his extensive mobilisation efforts in the Niger Delta.

Accusations linking him to protests against the First Lady’s involvement in INEC’s delineation exercise were also dismissed as fabrications.

Denial of involvement in corporate and electoral interference

Claims that Dr. Otuaro influenced the removal of Mrs. Edith E. Eyesan from NNPC Ltd. or induced electoral officials were described as “reckless fabrications” aimed at inciting ethnic tension.

The coalition praised Dr. Otuaro’s dedication to reintegrating and empowering former militants for sustainable development, affirming his leadership inspires hope in the region.

“No amount of media blackmail will derail him from executing his constitutional duties,” Adawari said.

Call for unity among Niger Delta stakeholders

The coalition urged traditional rulers, community leaders, and civil society to resist divisive media attacks that threaten the region’s unity and progress.

“Such actions are inimical to the collective interest of the Niger Delta and must be resisted,” Adawari concluded.

The Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition stands firmly behind Dr. Otuaro and the Presidential Amnesty Programme in advancing peace and prosperity for the region.

