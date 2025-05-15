The Coalition of Activists Against Corruption in Nigeria (CAACIN) has called on the EFCC to urgently arraign former Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa over multiple corruption allegations

CAACIN challenged the DSS to publicly release the report of its investigation following Bawa’s 134-day detention in 2023, warning against sweeping the matter under the carpet

Allegations against Bawa include conspiring with opposition figures to undermine the government, embezzlement, and a bribery claim by former Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been urged to urgently arraign its former Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, following multiple corruption allegations against him.

The call was made by the Coalition of Activists Against Corruption in Nigeria (CAACIN) in a statement cited by Legit.ng and released in Kaduna on Thursday, May 15.

Alleged Fraud: Bawa Under Fire as EFCC Gets Message to Take Action Against Former Boss

Coalition challenges DSS to release investigation report

CAACIN’s spokesperson, Comrade Ahmed Aliyu, also challenged the Department of State Services (DSS) to publicly disclose the findings of their investigation during Bawa’s over four-month detention and interrogation in 2023.

“It is not possible to detain a man of his calibre for five months for nothing. We invite the DSS to make open the report of their findings. Nigerians cannot afford to let these be swept under the carpet,” the statement read.

Accusations of secret dealings with opposition figures

The Coalition’s demand follows recent allegations by the Citizens Forum for Transparency and Integrity (CFTI), whose President, Alhaji Aminu Mustapha Gidado, accused Bawa of conspiring with opposition figures in London to undermine President Bola Tinubu’s administration by targeting four serving ministers.

CFTI described this as a “coordinated and sinister” effort, alleging Bawa intended to use his former contacts within EFCC for this purpose.

Concerns over loyalists still in EFCC

The Coalition condemned the continued presence of Bawa’s appointees and close allies within the EFCC, two years after his suspension.

They argued that their retention jeopardises the Commission’s integrity and enables potential sabotage of anti-corruption efforts.

“Keeping those Bawa appointed or employed in his two-year sway is like still having the corrupt man in the system,” the statement warned.

They demanded both the DSS investigation report be made public and the EFCC take immediate legal action against Bawa, while removing his loyalists from the commission.

Background: Suspension, detention, and allegations

President Bola Tinubu suspended Bawa as EFCC Acting Chairman in June 2023, just two weeks into his tenure.

The DSS detained him the same day for 134 days without revealing charges or investigation outcomes.

Media reports and civil society groups have linked Bawa to alleged embezzlement and misuse of funds, including spending $300,000 on family trips to Mecca during his tenure.

Reports also surfaced about a 2019 probe into Bawa over the sale of seized assets worth over N4.8 billion, although the EFCC denied these claims in 2021.

Zamfara governor’s serious bribery allegation

Adding to the controversy, former Zamfara State Governor Mallam Bello Matawalle alleged in a May 2023 BBC Hausa interview that Bawa demanded a $2 million bribe from him.

“If he exits office, people will surely know he is not an honest person. I have evidence against him,” Matawalle said. “He requested a bribe of two million dollars from me. If I don’t have evidence, I won’t say this.”

Ex-EFCC boss Bawa pays visit to Buhari in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bawa, on Wednesday, April 30, visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in London, the United Kingdom.

The purpose of the visit of the former EFCC boss was not disclosed, but photos of their meeting surfaced online.

