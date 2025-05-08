Nnamdi Kanu's trial has continued with the prosecution presenting explosive video and audio recordings, where Kanu allegedly incites violence against Nigerian security forces and key figures

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), continued in the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, May 8, as the prosecution presented a series of explosive video and audio recordings from Kanu himself.

Kanu, who is facing charges related to terrorism and incitement, stood trial as various incriminating materials were played in court, detailing his controversial statements from previous broadcasts.

The evidence, including a flash drive and a CD plate, was presented by the prosecution, with a witness, identified as Mr. BBB, explaining the context of the materials and their relevance to Kanu's alleged crimes.

Nnamdi Kanu's explosive statements in court

Among the key statements aired in court, Kanu’s voice allegedly called for violent actions, which were widely condemned.

The statements, made in videos from December 2020, included:

"We can never surrender our land to any janjaweed." "Any attempt by the zoo army to kill any Biafran will be reciprocated." "We have cowardly, spineless, lily-livered governors." "ESN is not the Biafran army, just a security outfit like Amotekun in Yorubaland." "Prepare any weapons you can find and use them to kill police officers anywhere." "Every government building in Lagos should be on fire." "If you dare open your shop tomorrow, we’ll burn you inside that shop."

These remarks, played in open court, are central to the prosecution's argument that Kanu incited violence, as they allegedly encouraged individuals to take violent actions against the Nigerian state and its security forces.

Violent rhetoric against key figures and targets

Another disturbing video recording played in court included a chilling message from Kanu, allegedly directing followers to “go and burn down Lagos,” and to target government properties.

His voice also reportedly called for the destruction of Murtala Mohammed Airport, Tinubu hotels, and for ambushing police officers to seize their weapons.

In a further incitement, Kanu allegedly stated:

"Every government building in Lagos should be on fire. Any government vehicle, burn it. Manufacture your own weapons, ambush them."

One of the most shocking statements came when Kanu reportedly offered a bounty for the death of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, stating: “I will pay anyone who brings down Wike N100 million."

Calls for violent action across the nation

The prosecution also presented audio clips where Kanu allegedly incited violence during the #EndSARS protests of 2020.

In one recording, Kanu’s voice called for ambushes against security forces, urging listeners to "dig holes in the roads so that when their vehicles pass, they’ll somersault and die."

In other statements, Kanu allegedly told his followers to kill police officers and set their stations on fire.

“Any police officer you kill, go to their station and set it on fire,” he reportedly said, further dehumanising the security forces by referring to them as “janjaweeds.”

Escalating violence and calls for revolution

Kanu’s rhetoric extended beyond attacks on security forces. In several recordings, he expressed support for armed resistance and revolution, calling for widespread violence against the Nigerian state and its institutions.

In one of the final recordings presented, Kanu was heard calling for a “total sit-at-home” in the southeast, warning that anyone who opened their shop would be burnt alive.

"Nobody is allowed to come out no matter who you are. If you dare open your shop tomorrow, we’ll burn you inside that shop," Kanu reportedly said.

Government’s evidence and the defense's objections

As the court proceedings continued, the prosecution presented additional evidence, including a CD of Kanu’s interrogation on July 17, 2021, at the DSS headquarters.

This was met with objections from the defence team, who argued that the CD should not be accepted as evidence. However, the court ruled in favour of admitting the CD, marking it as Exhibit PWI and PWI-1.

In addition, the prosecution introduced the September 20, 2017 federal government gazette that declared IPOB a terrorist organisation, further supporting their argument that Kanu's actions have been aimed at destabilising Nigeria.

The case continues

After hearing all the evidence, Judge James Omotosho adjourned the trial to Thursday, May 8, 2025, for the continuation of the hearing.

As the case continues, the focus will remain on whether these recorded statements, if proven to be Kanu’s, will strengthen the case against him.

Court takes action on Nnamdi Kanu's illegal arrest suit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nnamdi Kanu's suit challenging his arrest in Kenya and his transfer to Nigeria for trial had been dismissed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Presiding Judge Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit over a lack of representation either from Kanu or the federal government.

According to the court, no lawyer represented Kanu in the previous adjournment, while the federal government was represented.

