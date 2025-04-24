BREAKING: Keyamo in closed door meeting with Aviation Unions Over Ongoing Strike
The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, is currently in a high-level meeting with the Permanent Secretary and heads of aviation agencies, alongside leaders of key aviation unions. In attendance are representatives from the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), led by Comrade Ochema Abba (General Secretary) and Comrade Oluchi (Deputy President), as well as the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), represented by Comrade Alale Adebayo (President General) and Comrade Ambore Samson (Chairman).
The meeting is aimed at addressing concerns surrounding the ongoing strike action by aviation workers and working towards an immediate resolution to restore normalcy across the sector. More details to follow.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944