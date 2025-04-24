BREAKING: Keyamo in closed door meeting with Aviation Unions Over Ongoing Strike

The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, CON, is currently in a high-level meeting with the Permanent Secretary and heads of aviation agencies, alongside leaders of key aviation unions. In attendance are representatives from the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), led by Comrade Ochema Abba (General Secretary) and Comrade Oluchi (Deputy President), as well as the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), represented by Comrade Alale Adebayo (President General) and Comrade Ambore Samson (Chairman).

Source: Facebook

The meeting is aimed at addressing concerns surrounding the ongoing strike action by aviation workers and working towards an immediate resolution to restore normalcy across the sector. More details to follow.

Source: Legit.ng