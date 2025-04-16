The FCCPC raided Utako Market in Abuja, shutting down shops selling locally-produced rice re-bagged as popular foreign brands, misleading consumers

The operation uncovered that brands like "Mama Gold," which ceased exporting to Nigeria in 2015, were still being passed off as imported rice

Traders expressed concerns over the lack of awareness regarding the banned rice brands, with some unaware they were selling counterfeit products

FCT, Abuja - In a sweeping operation on Tuesday, April 15, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) raided Utako Market in Abuja, sealing several shops involved in the deceptive practice of selling local rice as foreign brands.

The operation, which police officers and security personnel supported, targeted traders accused of misleading consumers by re-bagging locally produced rice to mimic well-known imported varieties.

Shops sealed for fraudulent rice sales

During the raid, FCCPC officials sealed off more than five large shops stocked with various rice brands. The affected shops were directed to report to the FCCPC headquarters for further investigation.

According to FCCPC, intelligence gathered pointed to the fact that certain popular rice brands, which were being passed off as imported, had not been imported into Nigeria since 2015.

FCCPC cracks down on fraudulent practices

Boladale Adeyinka, the Director of Surveillance and Investigation at the FCCPC, spoke to the press during the raid, confirming that the operation was based on credible intelligence.

She explained that the commission had identified a widespread practice of rebranding locally produced rice as foreign imports, which had misled many consumers who preferred imported rice.

“It is exploitative and misleading to consumers. We are conducting this operation to confirm reports that local rice is being packaged as imported rice. That is against consumer economic interests," Adeyinka said.

She further revealed that the brands involved in the deception, such as "Mama Gold," had ceased exporting rice to Nigeria as far back as 2015, yet the rice with these foreign labels continued to flood the market in 2025.

Investigation and penalties ahead

Adeyinka emphasised that the FCCPC would follow due process to identify and apprehend those behind the fraudulent packaging of rice.

She warned that violators would face administrative penalties and fines. Traders who refuse to cooperate with investigations could also face prosecution.

“We are committed to following the trail to identify those behind this deception. These brands have publicly announced they no longer distribute to Nigeria. However, due to the recognition of these brands, cartels continue to exploit consumers," she explained.

Market traders express concerns

Igwenma Alex, Secretary of the Utako Market Shop Ownership/Traders Association, voiced concerns over the lack of awareness about the banned rice brands, Punch reported.

He argued that proper public awareness should accompany any ban to protect consumers and ensure that traders are not inadvertently involved in illegal activities.

“When something is banned, awareness should be created for Nigerians. It’s not just about the traders – it’s about protecting the entire nation,” Alex said.

A trader whose shop was sealed during the raid shared his surprise at the situation, claiming that he had no knowledge that the brands he had been selling were no longer imported or had been banned.

He expressed that if he had known the rice was counterfeit, he would never have purchased it.

“If I had known these products were banned or no longer in the market, I would not have bought it. I source my goods from Kaduna Road and Kano,” the trader said.

