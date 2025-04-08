Four Nigerian gospel artistes, including Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu and Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, died in a tragic crash on the Sagamu-Ikorodu Expressway on April 5 while heading for a ministration

The FRSC confirmed the incident, attributing the multi-vehicle collision that claimed over 24 lives to overspeeding and poor visibility

Tributes have flooded social media as fans and fellow ministers mourn the loss, remembering the artistes for their spiritual impact and dedication to gospel ministry

The Nigerian gospel music community is reeling from the tragic loss of four gospel artistes who died in a fatal car crash along the Sagamu-Ikorodu Expressway on Saturday, April 5.

The deceased — Evangelist Ayodeji Kekerejesu, Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina — were reportedly on their way to a ministration before their lives were cut short in a devastating collision.

Nigerians React as 4 Top Gospel Artist Die In Ghastly Ogun Car Accident

Source: Twitter

Florence Okpe, spokesperson for the Ogun Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident in a statement.

She noted that the crash was caused by overspeeding and poor visibility, leading to a multi-vehicle collision that claimed over two dozen lives.

“It was a high-impact accident involving multiple vehicles. Unfortunately, the four gospel musicians died on the spot. Preliminary findings point to excessive speed and poor visibility,” Okpe said.

Fans, friends mourning passing of 4 gospel artists

Following the announcement of the tragic event, tributes poured in across social media, as fans, fellow gospel ministers, and friends remembered the departed artistes with emotional posts, Punch reported.

Victor Odeyale wrote on Facebook:

“Heart-wrenching. May the Lord comfort their family and loved ones. Untimely death is nullified in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Walshak Kos reflected on the spiritual irony of their deaths:

“They were gospel ministers who likely prayed against evil. Yet, tragedy still struck. Life is complicated — sometimes you do everything right, and things still go wrong. We live by grace, not by strength.”

Others recalled their shared history with the artistes, particularly Evangelist Kekere Jesu and Iyanu Joseph.

Rotimi Oladele, who knew both personally, said:

“Kekere Jesu and Iyanu Joseph began their ministry from childhood. I’ve known Iyanu since 2010, from our CAC church in Ado Ekiti. They were united in purpose and served with passion. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”

As reported by Vanguard, Ayeni Abosede, still grieving a past loss on the same highway, expressed her sorrow:

“This same Sagamu route took my bosom friend years ago. Now Prophet Kekere Jesu is gone too. CAC Oke Agbara Monatan will deeply miss his spiritual impact.”

120 people died in explosions in January 2025

Previously, Legit.ng reported that fuel tanker explosions have continued to be a recurring tragedy in Nigeria in recent times.

An analysis of the incident by Legit.ng showed that no less than 120 people reportedly died in at least three tanker explosions in three different states across the north and south.

Most of the deaths associated with tanker explosions happened when the people tried to scoop fuel from the fallen petrol vehicles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng