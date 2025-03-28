The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) denounced calls for a state of emergency in Zamfara, calling them an unpatriotic attempt to destabilize the recovering state

The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has strongly condemned recent calls for a state of emergency in Zamfara State, describing them as an unpatriotic attempt to destabilize the state.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Alhaji Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, PAPSD accused "self-centred politicians" of orchestrating the calls in a bid to create political upheaval in a state that is gradually recovering from years of banditry.

Allegations of Political Destabilization

PAPSD expressed outrage over reports that certain failed politicians are sponsoring youths and their associates to push for a state of emergency.

The group noted that such moves are unwarranted, especially now that security and economic activities have improved in Zamfara.

“It is outrageous that some failed politicians would sponsor youths and other proteges to clamour for a state of emergency now that peace has been significantly restored. Zamfara is experiencing economic growth and infrastructural development, something that was absent for over 13 years before Governor Dauda Lawal assumed office in 2023,” Shinkafi stated.

Commending Security Efforts

PAPSD commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and security agencies for their sustained efforts in combating banditry and restoring order in the North West region, particularly in Zamfara State.

“This is in line with Section 14(2)b of the 1999 Constitution, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government,” the statement read.

Constitutional Provisions and Legal Standpoint

Shinkafi reaffirmed that the call for a state of emergency lacks constitutional backing, pointing out that such a measure is neither necessary nor legally justified in Zamfara State.

“Those calling for a state of emergency in an atmosphere of peace, unity, and stability are enemies of the people. Not only should they be ignored, but security agencies should also investigate their agenda and sponsors,” he said.

He further emphasized that removing an elected governor through a state of emergency is unconstitutional.

“A state of emergency that results in the removal of a governor, deputy, or state legislators is illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic. The Supreme Court has already ruled on this matter. Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution outlines the procedure for the removal of a governor, while Section 305 specifies conditions for declaring a state of emergency. Zamfara does not meet these conditions,” Shinkafi explained.

Call for Unity and Development

The group urged politicians in Zamfara to focus on development rather than engaging in divisive tactics.

“Governor Dauda Lawal has provided strong, visionary, and purposeful leadership in collaboration with President Tinubu and the military to crush banditry. Zamfara citizens have suffered enough due to years of armed banditry, kidnapping, and displacement. It is time to rebuild the state and provide dividends of democracy,” Shinkafi noted.

He called for an end to political distractions, urging stakeholders to support the government’s efforts in restoring lasting peace.

“We must move beyond politics of bitterness and focus on the transformation of Zamfara. The governor should be allowed to perform his duties without undue interference,” he added.

