In a remarkable show of support for charity and sports development, the former governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Yahaya A. Bello, has been officially invited to the Abuja Charity Marathon 2025 by Prof. Seberu Yusuf John on behalf of Dr. Chris Oko Odey the Convener.

The prestigious event, scheduled for April 19th in Abuja, aims to raise awareness and funds for charitable causes while promoting fitness and unity among Nigerians.

Yahaya Bello to Be Decorated as Grand Patron, Set to Participate in Abuja Charity Marathon 2025

During the invitation presentation, Prof. Seberu Yusuf John highlighted the significance of the marathon in fostering community development and aiding various humanitarian projects. In recognition of his contributions to leadership and philanthropy, H.E. Yahaya Bello will be decorated as the Grand Patron of the marathon.

More than just a ceremonial honor, the former governor is set to actively participate in the race, demonstrating his commitment to health, endurance, and the spirit of giving. His involvement is expected to inspire many, from political leaders to young athletes, to embrace fitness and social responsibility.

The Abuja Charity Marathon 2025 promises to be an exciting and impactful event, drawing participants from different walks of life to run for a noble cause. With the endorsement of H.E. Yahaya Bello, the marathon is set to gain even more national and international recognition.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are on Abuja for what will undoubtedly be a memorable day of sportsmanship, unity, and philanthropy.

