The agency acted on a tip-off, uncovering a scheme to traffic young women to Iraq under false employment promises

Authorities suspect the hotel served as a gathering point where victims were coached to evade detection before departure

The agency intensifies efforts to dismantle syndicates, warning that service providers aiding traffickers will face legal consequences

FCT, Abuja - The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has successfully rescued seven young women suspected to be victims of human trafficking in a popular hotel in Zamaru, near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to NAPTIP’s Chief Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, the operation followed a tip-off about suspicious activities at the hotel, which had been under surveillance due to reports of young women being transported in and out under unclear circumstances.

7 Ladies Who Fell Victim to Human Trafficking, Rescued in Popular Abuja Hotel

Source: Twitter

The victims were allegedly being prepared for trafficking to Baghdad, Iraq, under the guise of employment opportunities.

Hotel manager arrested as investigation intensifies

The raid also led to the arrest of the hotel manager, who is currently being interrogated for allegedly providing a safe house for the traffickers.

Authorities suspect that the hotel served as a muster point where the victims were briefed on how to evade detection before being transported out of the country.

Adekoye confirmed the arrests, stating,

“The victims were lured with false promises of well-paying caregiving jobs in Iraq but later realized they were being trafficked. The hotel management has serious questions to answer regarding its role in this illegal operation.”

Victims speak out on their ordeal

Preliminary investigations revealed that six of the rescued women were recruited from Lagos, while one came from Delta State.

One of the victims, speaking tearfully about her ordeal, said she was misled into believing she was traveling for legitimate work.

“They told me that I would do a househelp job in Baghdad and I would receive a good salary every month. I believed them because I know Baghdad is in another country. Dem no tell me say I dey go work for Iraq,” she recounted.

NAPTIP DG condemns Rising Cases of Trafficking

Reacting to the rescue operation, NAPTIP Director-General Binta Bello expressed concern over the increasing involvement of service providers, such as hotels, in human trafficking activities.

“It is sad the way some service providers aid and abet the recruitment, transportation, transfer, and harbouring of Nigerians who are victims of human trafficking,” Bello said.

She warned that NAPTIP would invoke the full force of the law to prosecute individuals or businesses found complicit in trafficking operations.

“The victims were being briefed on how to evade arrest and respond to questioning at the airport. This is a serious crime, and those involved will face the consequences,” Bello stated.

NAPTIP Intensifies Hunt for Trafficking Syndicates

The agency has pledged to continue its crackdown on trafficking syndicates operating within and beyond Nigeria. Adekoye confirmed that efforts were underway to track down other members of the network who are believed to have international links, particularly in Iraq.

“The manager of the hotel is being quizzed, and we have also intensified the manhunt for other members of the trafficking gang working in collaboration with criminal elements in Iraq,” he said.

NAPTIP has urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to help combat human trafficking, which remains a pressing concern in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng