As the International Maritime Organization (IMO) moves to finalize its revised emissions reduction strategy, the Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to decarbonizing Africa’s maritime sector while ensuring the continent’s economic interests are protected.

Speaking at the maiden African Strategic Summit on Shipping Decarbonization in Abuja, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, emphasized Africa’s critical role in shaping global shipping policies.

FG targets lower emissions in shipping industry, eyes stronger maritime trade

Source: Twitter

He called for a just and equitable transition that prevents developing economies from bearing disproportionate costs in the shift to greener shipping.

“Africa contributes less than 2% to the global fleet, yet our economies heavily depend on maritime trade.

“As we navigate this energy transition, we must safeguard Africa’s interests to prevent excessive economic burdens, especially from rising transport costs," Oyetola stated.

The minister highlighted Africa’s strategic geographic position and its potential for renewable energy investments, advocating for green shipping solutions such as renewable-powered ports, green shipping corridors, and increased African ship ownership.

He stressed that the decarbonization of the shipping industry must be pursued in a way that is just and inclusive, ensuring that no African nation is left behind.

Oyetola urged African nations to take a more active role in shaping IMO’s policies, noting that with over 40 African member states, the continent has the strength to influence global decision-making.

He pointed to upcoming IMO meetings, including the Intersessional Working Group on Greenhouse Gas Emissions (ISWG-GHG-19) and the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC-GHG-83), as key opportunities for Africa to present a unified stance on emissions reduction.

“Decarbonization is not a journey any nation can undertake alone. We must collaborate within Africa and with global stakeholders to advocate for policies that support developing economies", he said.

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, underscored the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the shipping industry, which accounts for approximately 3% of global emissions.

“The environmental concerns arising from these emissions have created a sense of urgency, driving the world to focus on shipping decarbonization—and Africa must not be left behind,” Mobereola said.

He highlighted that decarbonization aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 13 on Climate Action.

Legit.ng reports that the summit gathered experts, regulators, policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders to discuss best practices and exchange knowledge on implementing sustainable maritime development in Africa.

Liberia’s representative to the IMO, Dr. Harry Conway, stressed the importance of Africa having a voice in global shipping decisions.

“You cannot trade without using a vessel. Eighty percent of global trade is by sea, and Africa is 90% dependent on seaborne trade,” he noted.

He urged African countries to play an active role in IMO policy-making.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng