BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Former Nigerian Governor, Reason, Other Details Emerge

Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N700 billion fraud.

Sources noted that Emmanuel was taken into custody shortly after arriving at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday around 12:30 pm.

Source: Facebook

The former governor had visited the EFCC office to honour an invitation.

Details later..

Source: Legit.ng