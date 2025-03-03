Rofiat Lawal, an NYSC member traveling from Edo to Oyo State, recounted her traumatic four-day kidnapping along the Benin-Ore Expressway

Rofiat and five others were force-marched through the forest for hours with little food, while elderly victims faced brutal beatings

Following her release, Rofiat appealed for rest and medical care but affirmed her commitment to completing her NYSC service, expressing gratitude to her family and NYSC officials for their support

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Rofiat Lawal, has shared her terrifying experience after being kidnapped along the Benin-Ore Expressway, revealing how her abductors threatened to force her into marriage and relocate her to Sokoto if her family failed to pay a ransom.

Rofiat, who was on her way to her place of primary assignment in Oyo State from Edo State, described the four-day ordeal as traumatic, disclosing that her abductors initially demanded N20 million, later slashing the amount to N5 million before her release was secured after her family paid N1.1 million.

Corps Member Recounts Horrific Tales After Spending 4 Days In Den Of Kidnappers

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview, Rofiat revealed that one of the abductors, whom she described as Fulani, wore her NYSC uniform and singled her out with a chilling threat.

“One of them said he would marry me and take me to Sokoto if my family refused to pay ransom. I was less harassed compared to others, maybe because I was the youngest. They didn’t care if I was a corps member or not—they only wanted money,” she said.

The corps member said the kidnappers blocked the vehicle she was traveling in, fired gunshots, and ordered the passengers to lie down. Six of them, including Rofiat, were taken into the forest while others were left behind.

Corps member: How we trekked 7 hours on the first day

According to Rofiat, the abductors forcefully led them deep into the bush, trekking long distances daily and enduring minimal food supplies.

“After they collected our valuables, we trekked from 3 pm to 10 pm. They only gave us garri to eat on some occasions. They were prepared and it didn’t seem like their first time doing this,” she recalled.

She revealed that other victims, mostly elderly traders, were severely beaten, with the kidnappers collecting large sums of money from them.

“They took between N600,000 and N1.2 million from some of the women. I had only N15,000 on me, which they collected,” she said.

Rofiat noted that since her release, NYSC officials have checked on her well-being, but she appealed for some time off to recover mentally and physically.

“I have spoken to the State Coordinator and my Local Government Inspector. I just want them to give me a few days to rest and get medical care. It’s been a traumatic experience," she pleaded.

Despite the horrifying experience, Rofiat said she remains committed to completing her service year.

“I do not regret participating in NYSC. What will happen will happen. I was the only corps member among those kidnapped,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to her family for securing her release and helping her escape the nightmare.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng