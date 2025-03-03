Pastor Enoch Adeboye, during RCCG's Thanksgiving Service marking his 83rd birthday, stressed the need to make intentional decisions today for a glorious future

Adeboye used Abraham’s generational growth as an example of how God can take people from greatness to even greater heights, showing how intentional living and God’s blessings multiply across time

He advised parents to train their children, urged youths to honour their parents, and encouraged everyone to embrace diligence, generosity, and humility

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has emphasised the importance of having power for a good ending, stating that life's conclusion can be far more glorious than its beginning.

Thanksgiving Service at the church's Lagos headquarters on Sunday, which also marked his 83rd birthday, Adeboye urged believers to focus on building a great future through intentional living.

Adeboye @ 83: RCCG Pastor Explains Why Man’s Ending Far Better Than Beginning

Source: Twitter

Quoting Isaiah 3:10, Adeboye told the congregation, “The book of Isaiah 3:10 says, ‘Say to the righteous, it shall be well with him.’”

He described life as a three-phase journey—past, present, and future—and stressed the importance of today’s decisions in shaping tomorrow.

“The past is the mother of today. The present has the DNA of the past. You’re who you are today because of certain decisions you took in the past.

“You are a medical doctor today because you chose to go to a medical school in the past. The decisions you take today will invariably affect your tomorrow," he explained.

Highlighting the power of a great conclusion, Adeboye added,

“Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof. It is how you end that matters. The Almighty God has the ability to guarantee your future. He can make sure that your tomorrow is great.”

Adeboye on lessons from Abraham's lineage

Referencing the biblical story of Abraham, Adeboye explained how God can move a person from greatness to even greater heights across generations.

“God blessed Abraham in all things and made him great. Isaac, his son, was very great. Jacob, the son of Isaac, was exceedingly great. God can take you from great to greater to exceedingly great,” he said.

Tracing the growth of Abraham’s descendants, he noted,

“Abraham had one child that God recognised. Isaac had two sons. Jacob had 12 sons. These 12 multiplied. By the time they were going to Egypt, they were 70, and when they were leaving Egypt, they had become 600,000 people.”

Adeboye on keys to securing a greater tomorrow

Adeboye advised parents to prioritise raising disciplined and godly children, warning that neglecting parental responsibility can jeopardise the future.

“Train your children because they are your tomorrow. The Yorubas say a child you don’t train will sell the house you are building,” he cautioned.

Turning his advice to young people, Adeboye said,

“You’re not only to obey your parents; you are to honour them. It is by honouring your parents that you will live long. If you think you know more than your parents, you may never live long.”

Adeboye advises on diligence, sowing, and humility

Adeboye further urged the congregation to embrace hard work, generosity, and humility as tools for a fulfilling future.

“Learn to sow. It is what you sow in the present that will be your harvest in the future. Also, be diligent. God is a rewarder of those who are diligent,” he advised.

Source: Legit.ng