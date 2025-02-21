Chief Judge Rabi Umar raised concerns over the increasing number of witchcraft-related cases, emphasizing the difficulty in proving such allegations without a confession

Umar cautioned judges against imposing unreasonable compensation on convicts, arguing that such penalties prolong incarceration and hinder reintegration

She criticized high compensation demands, stating that they could push ex-convicts back into crime, and suggested that victims may need to accept partial forfeitures in some cases

The Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Rabi Umar, has expressed deep concern over the growing number of cases related to witchcraft, describing them as a legal challenge that is difficult to prove in court.

Speaking during a review of awaiting trial cases at the Jama’are Maximum Correctional Centre in Bauchi, she pointed out the difficulty in determining who is truly guilty of witchcraft.

Bauchi Chief Judge Raises Alarm Over Rising Cases of Witchcraft

“If you are not a witch, you cannot know who is a witch. It is an issue that could hardly be established unless the witch confesses to being one,” she stated.

Judicial Officers Warned Against Excessive Fines

Beyond the issue of witchcraft, Umar also cautioned judges and magistrates against imposing excessive compensation on convicts, particularly in cases where fines are an option.

She argued that unreasonable financial penalties often prolong the incarceration of convicts, making their reintegration into society even more difficult.

“Any judge who imposes unreasonable compensation on a convict will be required to pay or settle it themselves,” she warned.

The Burden of Compensation and Recurring Crime

The Chief Judge criticized the increasing trend of imposing hefty compensation fees ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦300,000, stating that such amounts could drive convicts back into crime.

“I am troubled by the trend of excessive compensation imposed by judges. Where do you expect a convict to get such large sums? If they cannot pay, they may resort to crime again upon release just to meet the court’s demands,” she explained.

She further stressed that expecting convicts to repay the full value of stolen or lost property after serving years in prison is often unjust. Instead, she suggested that victims may need to accept partial forfeitures.

“When sentencing a convict, consider the punishment they have already served. If they have been imprisoned for two or three years, requiring them to repay the full value of stolen items could be unfair. The other party may have to forfeit something as well,” Umar added.

Her remarks have sparked debate on the balance between justice, rehabilitation, and fair legal practices in the Nigerian judicial system.

