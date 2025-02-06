BREAKING: Edo Tribunal Takes Major Action as INEC Failed to Present Witnesses, Details Emerge
Benin, Edo state - The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned proceedings to Monday, February 10, after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) opted not to present witnesses in the ongoing case.
The tribunal, led by Justice Wilfred Okpochi, had initially scheduled Thursday, February 6, for INEC to begin its defence.
However, during the session, INEC’s lead counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN, informed the three-member panel that the electoral body had decided against calling any witnesses, The Punch reported.
Addressing the tribunal, Agabi stated that after reviewing the case, INEC saw no necessity in presenting witnesses.
Details later...
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944