Benin, Edo state - The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned proceedings to Monday, February 10, after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) opted not to present witnesses in the ongoing case.

The tribunal, led by Justice Wilfred Okpochi, had initially scheduled Thursday, February 6, for INEC to begin its defence.

Edo Tribunal has moved to adjourn after INEC couldn't present any witness. Photo credit: @Aighodalo

However, during the session, INEC’s lead counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN, informed the three-member panel that the electoral body had decided against calling any witnesses, The Punch reported.

Addressing the tribunal, Agabi stated that after reviewing the case, INEC saw no necessity in presenting witnesses.

Details later...

Source: Legit.ng