A top enforcement and compliance personnel of the federal department of fisheries and aquaculture, Hungevu Ruth Funmilola, has said conflicts between trawlers and artisanal fishermen in Nigeria are a significant challenge

Funmilola said the increasing dependence on fisheries as a source of livelihood in the maritime states of Nigeria has been associated with intensive management of available resources

According to the expert, an upsurge of contestation of ownership and use rights Infringements on the rights of ownership and use and violation of resource management rules have been the major sources of conflict associated with the artisanal fisheries

Iba, Lagos state - Hungevu Ruth Funmilola, a Senior fisheries officer with the federal department of fisheries and aquaculture, has said the “emerging” conflict between trawlers, artisanal fishermen in Nigeria can be resolved.

In a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 5, Hungevu explained that non‐adjudicatory approaches such as negotiation, mediation, and arbitration, can solve the conflict.

She said:

“In these approaches the organisation of conflict resolution is informal and the operational rules are clear, reconciliatory, and easily comprehensible. Usually, the resolution of conflict is accomplished speedily and openly and the process is relatively inexpensive. However, a case where no agreement is reached by both parties, a court settlement is embarked upon.”

Furthermore, Hungevu listed the modern conflict resolution mechanisms as follows:

1. Establishment of Fisheries Committees: Set up fisheries committees at the state and local government levels to address conflicts and promote sustainable fishing practices.

2. Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms: Establish ADR mechanisms, such as mediation and arbitration, to resolve conflicts quickly and efficiently.

In the same vein, she stated that the traditional conflict resolution mechanisms are community-based mediation: engage community leaders and elders to mediate disputes between trawlers and artisanal fishermen, and traditional arbitration: use traditional arbitration mechanisms to resolve disputes.

