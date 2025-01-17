Over 200 Nigerians recruited as UK prison officers face significant accommodation challenges, with some resorting to sleeping in cars or camping

Thousands of Nigerian applicants sought UK prison jobs in 2023, driven by word-of-mouth promotion within the Nigerian expat community

Critics urge a return to in-person interviews and longer training, arguing that the current six-week program is insufficient for effective prisoner management

Amid a staffing crisis, the United Kingdom has turned to international recruitment for prison officers, including many from Nigeria.

For the first time, the UK prison service is sponsoring skilled worker visas, following a 2023 policy change that added prison officers to the list of eligible professions.

Over 200 Nigerians in the UK, recruited as prison workers are homeless. Photo credit: UCG

Source: Getty Images

While the initiative has brought in approximately 250 recruits, many, particularly Nigerians, face significant housing challenges, The Punch reported.

Some have resorted to sleeping in cars or camping near prisons to cut costs.

Where is the accommodation?

The President of the Prison Officers Association (POA), Mark Fairhurst, shared stories highlighting the struggles of new recruits.

“We have got problems with people who turn up at the gates with cases in tow and with their families saying to the staff: ‘Where is the accommodation?’”

One Nigerian recruit reportedly commuted 70 miles daily from Huddersfield to Nottingham before deciding it was more economical to sleep in his car outside the prison, New Telegraph reported.

At another location, some officers set up a makeshift camp in a wooded area near their workplace.

Nigerians dominate international applications

In 2023, thousands of applicants, many from Africa, expressed interest in UK prison jobs.

Tom Wheatley, President of the Prison Governors Association, noted the surge was largely driven by word-of-mouth within the Nigerian expat community.

“It’s turned into an approach that has been promoted online by the expat Nigerian community,” Wheatley explained.

However, he also pointed to challenges like language barriers and difficulties integrating recruits into rural areas.

Criticism of virtual hiring processes

Fairhurst has called for a return to in-person interviews, arguing that six weeks of training is inadequate for recruits to handle complex prison environments.

“Six weeks of training is not enough for recruits to manage prisoners effectively,” Fairhurst stated, urging reforms to the recruitment process.

UK prison service defends its standards

A spokesperson for the UK Prison Service emphasized the robustness of their hiring and training processes.

“All staff – regardless of nationality – undergo robust assessments and training before they work in prisons. Our strengthened vetting process roots out those who fall below our high standards,” the spokesperson said.

Despite these assurances, the challenges faced by international recruits highlight the need for improved support systems as the UK continues to address its staffing shortages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng