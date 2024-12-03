JUST IN: Police Arrest Popular Human Rights Lawyer Farotimi Over Alleged Defamation
- Dele Farotimi, a human rights lawyer, was arrested by Nigerian Police on defamation allegations filed by UBA CEO Tony Elumelu
- Sowore condemned the arrest as a misuse of police resources, calling for Farotimi’s release and fairness in handling such cases
- The arrest raises concerns over freedom of expression and potential misuse of the legal system, with no comment from Farotimi or the police so far
Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force have arrested Dele Farotimi, a renowned human rights lawyer, following allegations of defamation filed by Tony Elumelu, the Chief Executive Officer of the United Bank for Africa (UBA).
The arrest was disclosed by Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, who shared the news on his X handle on Tuesday, December 3.
Sowore calls for immediate release
In his post, Sowore expressed concern over the misuse of police resources for personal disputes.
Police react as Amnesty International says 24 killed, over 1,200 detained during #EndBadGovernance protest
“I just learned that Dele Farotimi was arrested by the Nigerian Police over a petition by Tony Elumelu of UBA Group alleging Dele defamed him,” Sowore wrote.
He further urged the authorities to act justly, emphasizing the need for fairness and transparency in handling such matters.
“It is pertinent that the Nigerian police are notified that the institution cannot continue to be used to settle personal scores, and we, the citizens of Nigeria, would no longer tolerate such a situation,” Sowore stated.
He urged the police at Zone 2 in Lagos to release Farotimi without delay.
The arrest has raised questions about the potential implications for freedom of expression and the use of legal systems to settle disputes.
Legit.ng notes that Farotimi, known for his advocacy work and outspoken criticism on social and political issues, has yet to publicly comment on the allegations or the circumstances surrounding his arrest.
Likewise, the police have not provided additional details regarding the charges or any investigation related to the defamation claim.
This incident has drawn attention to the broader issue of how personal grievances are handled within the Nigerian legal system and the potential misuse of power.
Source: Legit.ng
