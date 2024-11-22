The NIMC has announced that Nigerians will now pay for the new multipurpose national ID card due to limited government revenue

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that Nigerians will now pay for the new multipurpose national identity card, citing limited government revenue as the key reason.

Speaking at a two-day roundtable event for online editors in Lagos, Dr. Peter Iwegbu, NIMC's Head of Card Management Services, explained the policy shift.

“The government’s limited revenue is a major factor in making Nigerians pay for the new ID card,” Iwegbu said.

He emphasized that the move is aimed at ensuring only those who truly need the card request it, avoiding a repeat of past mistakes when over two million free cards remained uncollected.

New Payment System: "Post-paid identity cards"

Dr. Lanre Yusuf, NIMC's Director of Information Technology, explained that the new card system operates on a post-paid basis.

“To get the new national ID card, Nigerians will need to make a payment, select a pickup location, and collect their card,” Yusuf said.

He added that measures had been introduced to assist less privileged Nigerians, ensuring they can access the card for government support.

The multipurpose card, powered by AfriGO, will enable identity verification, payments, and access to government services across multiple Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Easier access through banks

NIMC revealed a partnership with Nigerian banks to simplify card issuance.

“People can walk into any bank and request the card,” Yusuf said, adding that test samples had already been received.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS), demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity, Yusuf noted.

