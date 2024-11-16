Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

The CEO of X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk, has been named the 2024 number-one partner of Rhapsody of Realities, a bestselling devotional authored by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Pastor Chris praised Musk's outstanding contributions to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Elon Musk wins award for sponsoring Pastor Chris' book, Rhapsody of Realities

Source: UGC

The announcement was made at the ongoing International Pastors and Partners Conference (IPPC) held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Pastor Chris said:

"Elon Musk's commitment to the Gospel is a testament to the power of faith and innovation.

We celebrate his achievements and look forward to continued collaboration in spreading the Good News."

Source: Legit.ng