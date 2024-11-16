ELON Musk Named 2024 Top Partner of Pastor Chris' Book, Rhapsody of Realities
The CEO of X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk, has been named the 2024 number-one partner of Rhapsody of Realities, a bestselling devotional authored by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.
Pastor Chris praised Musk's outstanding contributions to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
The announcement was made at the ongoing International Pastors and Partners Conference (IPPC) held in Lagos, Nigeria.
Pastor Chris said:
"Elon Musk's commitment to the Gospel is a testament to the power of faith and innovation.
We celebrate his achievements and look forward to continued collaboration in spreading the Good News."
