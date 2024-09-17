Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Mixed reactions have trailed comments by Ayodele Olawande, the minister of state for youth development, that President Bola Tinubu is very rich and cannot loot Nigeria’s treasury.

Olawande was widely quoted to have urged Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu’s administration, noting that soon, there will be positive changes.

Following his remarks about his principal's incorruptibility, some Nigerians have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts. Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@omoluabi1sq wrote:

"How did he become rich?"

@EvansOchinyere said:

"We cannot take away the fact that he is rich, Infact everyone knows that he is rich and it’s none of our business, we are only demanding good governance from him and nothing more.

"For now I can only commend him for the improvement in our electricity. That’s it."

@Irunnia_ commented:

"This update don cast Boss. Try something else."

@altruist001 wrote:

"So, because Tinubu is rich, he's above the temptation to mismanage or corruptly influence state resources? That's like saying a rich man can't steal because he's already got enough. It's not about needing the money; it's about power, influence, and perhaps, a lack of accountability. If his wealth was a shield against corruption, why then are Nigerians feeling the pinch more than ever?"

