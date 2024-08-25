Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has asked the Federal Government to explain why Oando Plc got accelerated approval to buy the onshore assets of AGIP and ENI

Atiku accused the President's administration of running a government of Tinubu and his family members”

He said it took Oando Plc owned by the President’s nephew eight months to get purchase approval while the Shell/Renaissance deal and the Mobil/Seplat continue to suffer delays

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has blasted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government over the accelerated approval for Oando Plc to buy the onshore assets of AGIP and ENI.

Atiku said Oando Plc is owned by the President’s nephew, Wale Tinubu.

Atiku said democracy in Nigeria has become government of Tinubu and his family members Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said other transactions such as the Shell/Renaissance deal and the Mobil/Seplat have continued to suffer delays.

He made the allegation in a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @omonlakiki on Sunday, August 25.

Atiku said, “Democracy in Nigeria has become the government of Tinubu, by Tinubu, and for Tinubu and his family members.”

The statement partially read:

“Within just eight months, the Nigerian Upstream Production Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) approved a deal which saw the divestment of ENI/AGIP onshore assets to Oando. Within that same period, Nigeria controversially withdrew all litigation against Shell/ENI in the OPL 245 scandal in what has been described as a quid pro quo.

“However, the attempt by SEPLAT to buy Mobil’s onshore assets has continued to stall for the last three years even as the consent letter remains on Tinubu’s table. The deal between Renaissance and Shell continues to stall. In fact, the only deal that has fully scaled through so far is the one involving Oando. We now know why it got accelerated approval."

NNPC replies Atiku over claim on Tinubu's claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited refuted the claims that Oando Plc and its CEO, Wale Tinubu, hold a 49% stake in the acquisition deal involving its retail subsidiary and OVH Energy.

The NNPC spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, said the allegations made by Atiku Abubakar’s aide regarding the deal are inaccurate and false.

Ibe had claimed that OVH's acquisition of NNPC Retail Ltd. was a “criminal hijack” orchestrated by a corporate cabal around President Tinubu.

