The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (Shiites) will hold its annual Arbaeen Symbolic Trek on Saturday in Abuja

Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto reassured Abuja residents, explaining that the trek symbolizes the hardships faced by the Prophet's family after Imam Hussein's martyrdom

The Shiite movement welcomed Christian participation in the trek, highlighting the universal significance of Imam Hussein’s fight for justice

FCT, Abuja - The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, widely known as the Shiites, has announced its annual Arbaeen Symbolic Trek, scheduled to take place on Saturday in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Movement speaks on significance of Arbaeen

Arbaeen is a significant religious event in the Shiite community, observed on the 20th of Safar in the Islamic calendar, as reported by Daily Trust.

The trek marks the 40th day following the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed on the 10th of Muharram.

In a statement released on Friday, August 23, Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto, a representative of the Shiite movement, reassured residents of Abuja not to be alarmed by the upcoming trek.

Sokoto explained that the trek symbolizes the trials and tribulations faced by the Prophet's family, who were chained and dragged barefoot through the desert from Karbala, Iraq, to Damascus, Syria, following Imam Hussein's martyrdom.

Sokoto emphasized that the trek in Nigeria is a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Imam Hussein, Leadership reported.

He stated:

“Our trek on foot here in Nigeria is just another way of saying that had there been a safe passage to Karbala from here, we would have marched to Karbala to pay homage to Imam Husain (AS) on this auspicious day.”

Shiites welcome Christian allies

He also welcomed the participation of Christian allies, noting that their involvement is a testament to the universal appeal of Imam Hussein’s fight for justice.

He said:

“Nobody should be afraid of our Arbaeen trek. Love for Imam Husain (AS) is not exclusive to Muslims only.

"That is why we once again welcome our Christian brothers in humanity who have chosen, on their own free will, to trek with us today."

