"I was given N2k": Man protesting against hunger protesters confesses in trending video
Abuja, FCT - A counter-protester involved in demonstrations against anti-hunger protests in Nigeria on Thursday, August 1, has alleged that he was paid to participate.
The unnamed individual disclosed he was given 2,000 naira upfront and promised an additional 3,000 naira after the demonstration.
Despite receiving payment, the counter-protester said his hunger and financial struggles remained unaddressed, The Punch reported.
Source: Legit.ng
