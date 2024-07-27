Some Nigerian politicians are known for their distinctive fashion sense and recognizable styles, which often stand out during election campaign seasons.

How well can you identify these politicians based on their fashion style? Take this “Know Your Politician” quiz to test your knowledge! We'll show you images of Nigerian politicians' fashion symbols, and you try to guess who they are.

5 most influential young Nigerian politicians in 2023

The year 2023 was a significant one in Nigeria as the most populous African nation conducted general elections.

The elections witnessed the rise of a new generation of leaders, bringing forth a wave of change and fresh perspectives.

We highlighted the impacts of five of the most influential young Nigerian politicians who left an indelible mark on the political stage during the polls.

Source: Legit.ng