Human rights activist Olanrewaju Suraju has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to establish a clear and actionable agenda for combating corruption.

Suraju exclusively spoke with Legit.ng on Wednesday, July 10, in Abuja

Human rights activist, Suraju, speaks on best approach to tackle corruption Photo credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Olanrewaju Suraju

Source: Facebook

Suraju, who chairs the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), emphasized the importance of transparency and public involvement in the fight against corruption.

He said:

“The government needs to come out clearly on what is the agenda of the government with the fight against corruption so that the people can assess the government and then monitor its delivery on those agenda or plan of action."

Strengthening judicial independence

Suraju highlighted the critical role of an independent judiciary in ensuring that government officials, regardless of their political affiliation, are held accountable.

He stressed that the judiciary must be empowered to act without interference.

He said:

“The independence of the judiciary must be enforced to the latter such that indicted government officials, either of the ruling party or otherwise, are made to face the law when the judiciary also decided to have them there."

Adequate funding and independence for anti-corruption agencies

According to Suraju, anti-corruption agencies must be sufficiently funded and operate free from presidential and other external influences. Ensuring their independence is crucial for effective anti-corruption efforts.

He added:

“The anti-corruption agencies such as ICPC, EFCC and others need to be adequately funded, and also independent, free of any form of interference from the Office of the President."

Promoting public participation

Suraju also underscored the necessity of public participation in anti-corruption efforts.

He called on Tinubu to drive a robust implementation of the Freedom of Information Act to ensure that the public has access to vital information needed to hold the government accountable.

He explained:

“The public participation in the fight against corruption is very imminent, and that is only made possible where information is made available to the people.

"The government must ensure that the freedom of information that allows for people to get adequate information to engage government and governance is also protected."

Tinubu vows to fight corruption

In another report, on Thursday, February 29, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reiterated his administration’s efforts to tackle smuggling and corruption that have bedevilled the nation.

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu vowed that there is no going back on his government's economic policies.

