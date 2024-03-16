Some groups of concerned Nigerians have told President Bola Tinubu to adopt the mechanism of dialogue to rescue the 287 pupils and teachers abducted in Kaduna

The Kalthum Foundation for Peace (KFP) appealed to the president in Abuja on Friday, March 15

They urged the federal government to approach the bandits and identify their grievances and plights so that a proper resolution could be reached

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to adopt the approach of dialogue in rescuing the kidnapped students and women in Kaduna and Borno states, respectively.

The Kalthum Foundation for Peace (KFP) made this appeal on Friday, March 15, at a press briefing in Abuja attended by Legit.ng.

Recall that armed bandits attacked Kuriga, shooting at students and staff members before abducting around 280 individuals from the affected schools.

The tragic incident unfolded just a day after rebels seized 200 displaced women in Borno State.

These women were taken while gathering firewood in Ngala, the main town of Gambarou Ngala.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on the side, the foundation's CEO, Amb. Ummu Kalthum Muhammad said that a dialogue approach must be adopted.

When asked if it comes down to the negotiation for the release of the kidnapped victims, She said:

"It's the children of the masses that get kidnapped. As I said in Borno state, the IDPs are the ones who got kidnapped. So if today it's other people, children, tomorrow, it's our kids that will be abducted.

"So we have to stand together with the families of those people to see that if possible, if it is negotiation and dialogue with them is the proper way, then it should happen."

FG urged to identify agitations of bandits

Also speaking to Legit.ng, Dr Abubakar Sani, secretary of the board of trustees of Kalthum Foundation for Peace, said the federal government must allow dialogue.

He, however, did not support the idea of negotiation for ransom but proposed that the government identify their (bandits) agitation and reach a resolution with them.

Dr Sani said:

"Whether we like it or not, we must talk with them. That is dialogue. And the Americans did it with the Taliban. The Israelis are doing it with the Palestinians. But what I think is not right is paying the ransom.

"But if it is to dialogue, to discuss, what are their grievances? Why are they even doing this? What do they want to achieve by doing this? Is like, maybe they want to draw the attention of the government, to the plight of their children. They don't have access to education, no drinking water, and so forth."

Kaduna suffers yet another terrorist attack

Meanwhile, another terrorist attack has been confirmed in Dogon-noma community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

This attack comes amid the abduction of 287 pupils and teachers in another community by suspected bandits.

Cafra Caino, a former local government chairman, confirmed the latest incident in the Dogon-noma community.

