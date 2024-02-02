Olukayode Pitan, the former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Bank of Industry (BOI), was arrested in 2023

Legit.ng reports that Pitan was also detained by the Nigerian anti-graft agency, although this was not known publicly

On October 19, 2023, the presidency announced that Pitan was resigning and that he was being replaced by Olasupo Olusi, a former World Bank economist and development finance expert

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - A new report has revealed, for the first time, that Olukayode Pitan, the former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Bank of Industry (BOI) was arrested and detained before his replacement in October 2023.

As reported by Premium Times on Friday, January 2, Pitan was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after the anti-graft agency received intelligence of alleged mismanagement of public funds by the leadership of BOI.

Pitan was reappointed MD of BOI in May 2022. But he suddenly resigned in October 2023, years before his second five-year tenure expires. Photo credit: @theFMNGroup

Source: Twitter

The publication said that after days of discreet investigations, EFCC operatives moved against Pitan on October 16, 2023. That day, he was arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja, where he was interrogated and detained.

The banker remained in detention until October 18, when the EFCC granted him administrative bail. The following day, 19 October, the presidency announced Pitan was resigning and that he was being replaced by Olasupo Olusi, a former World Bank economist and development finance expert.

Pitan was questioned over BOI’s handling of a $750 million loan the bank got in 2018 from foreign banks to support small and medium-sized businesses across the country. However, the ex-BOI boss has denied any wrongdoing in handling the loan.

Pitan said:

“All foreign proceeds into BOI are transferred to CBN.

“The proceeds of the $750 million were paid into CBN in full. CBN has repaid Afreximbank in full as the loan has expired.”

What to read about EFCC:

FG, BOI to begin disbursement of N75bn loans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in partnership with the BOI, the Nigerian government will disburse N75 billion to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country in 2024.

Authorities said beneficiaries would enjoy a 9% single-digit loan interest.

Source: Legit.ng