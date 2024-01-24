BREAKING: President Tinubu To Depart Abuja for Paris Today, Wednesday, January 24
State House, Abuja - An emerging report has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will jet depart for Paris, France, on a private visit.
The president's special assistant on social media, Dada Olusegun, confirmed this on Wednesday, January 24, via a social media post on his X handle.
He wrote:
"President Bola Tinubu will today depart Abuja for Paris, France, for a private visit. He will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024."
Source: Legit.ng