The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has come through for ailing Nollywood veteran Zack Orji

Orji was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Friday, December 29, when he was seen to have slumped in the bathroom at his residence in Abuja

It was gathered that the minister cleared all his hospital bills and left a crucial instruction for the hospital

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, called on medical professionals at the National Hospital in Abuja to provide urgent medical assistance to the well-known Nollywood actor Zach Orji.

The veteran actor had been admitted to the hospital on Friday, December 29, after reportedly collapsing at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Zach Orji is a Nigerian actor, director, producer and filmmaker known for his role in the Nollywood movies Glamour Girls and Blood Money. Photo Credit: Zack Orji

Source: Instagram

Minister gives hospital crucial order

The minister actively encouraged the hospital staff to deliver optimal medical care to the esteemed actor, and it was reported that she had notified the hospital workers in advance, even before Orji's arrival.

According to Tayo Hastrup, the hospital's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kennedy-Ohanenye took proactive steps to ensure swift attention to the actor's health needs.

As quoted by Leadership, Hastrup said:

“Two days ago, the minister called me to say that we should be prepared to receive Zach Orji. The minister even paid the deposit while pleading that we should be ready to receive him.

“He was brought in around 10 p.m, but by then we had made all the arrangements, though I wasn’t around.

“We got everything and everyone ready. When he was brought in, we received and admitted him.

“As we speak, I’m not certain about his condition. I can’t really say anything about that since I’m not around. But we are taking a very good care of him. That I’m certain about.”

Zack Orji’s health improves, in stable condition after slumping in bathroom

Meanwhile, Zack Orji is responding to treatment at the ICU in an Abuja hospital after slumping in his bathroom.

The actor was unable to speak and was in a critical state when he was taken to the ICU of the hospital.

However, he is now in stable condition and has started talking and getting better though he is still hospitalised.

