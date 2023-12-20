An Indian man identified as Dharamveer cut off his wife's head, Sundari, in a fit of rage triggered by the delay in getting his morning tea in Ghaziabad, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, near Delhi

Dharamveer, a 52-year-old daily wage worker, reportedly stabbed his wife 15 times with a sword before committing the gruesome act

The motive behind the fatal attack was revealed to be Sundari taking too long to prepare his tea

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Delhi, India - A man stabbed his wife 15 times before cutting off her head with a sword, in a village of Faljagadh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi.

As reported by Daily Mail, the irate husband identified as Dharamveer killed his wife, Sundari in a violent rage for delaying his morning cup of tea in the early hours of Tuesday, December 19.

Ghaziabad man beheads wife with sword over delayed morning tea. Photo credit: Le Club Symphonie

Source: Getty Images

Man kills wife with sword

According to The Times of India, the 52-year-old man woke up a few minutes after his 50-year-old wife, who had already started the preparation of the brew, and immediately asked where it was.

The police said as the woman told her husband to give her about 10 minutes to finish the preparation of the tea, Dharamveer became angry and rushed to get a weapon which he allegedly used to hack at his wife in the kitchen.

Police superintendent, Vivek Yadav revealed that Sundari was awake as early as 6 a.m. to prepare the tea as she daily did.

Click here to view the pictures of the man and his wife.

According to the police, the couple’s four children were still asleep when the tragic incident happened.

Yadav said:

“After around five minutes, Dharamveer asked for tea again and rushed to the makeshift kitchen on the terrace. He got angry when his wife told him it would take another 10 minutes for the tea to get ready and kicked the utensils away."

“He then went to get the sword before returning and using it to kill his wife."

When their son, named Soldier, heard the woman’s screams, he reportedly rushed to the scene, where he met his mother covered in blood.

The report further disclosed that Dharamveer allegedly attacked the children as they tried to help her, and they fled to their room.

Soldier recounted:

“I and my two sisters tried to save our mother, but my father threatened to kill us. That is why we left the place. My father Dharamvir while fleeing towards the sugarcane crop fields was brandishing the sword so that nobody could catch hold of him."

Alerted by the cries of the poor children, villagers also rushed over to their home and found Sundari lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

They called the police and Sundari’s body was taken away.

Soldier told Indian media that his father had become angry over tea before and often shouted at his mother, but had never hit her.

Man arrested for killing wife over meal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that police operatives arrested a yet-to-be-identified husband for allegedly killing his wife over her failure to cook his meal in the Olota area of the Alimosho local government area of Lagos.

The tragic incident happened last Thursday, December 14, when the husband returned from work and discovered that the wife prepared noodles and not his favourite meal.

Nigerian kills wife over bills

Legit.ng also reported that a 47-year-old Nigerian man, David Olubunmi Abodunde, was arrested by the police for killing his wife, Taiwo Owoeye Abodunde, a nurse and mother of three in Suffolk, United Kingdom (UK).

The lifeless body of Taiwo was discovered lying on the floor of her living room by Suffolk Police.

Ekiti pastor kills wife

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Ekiti state police command arrested a pastor, Abiodun Sunday for allegedly killing his wife, Tosin Oluwadare.

The state police spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the tragic incident occurred in Ido-Ile in Ekiti West local government area (LGA) of the state.

Source: Legit.ng