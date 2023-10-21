Senator Jibrin Barau might have approved an appointment of his latest aide to his office without public notice

However, a report has confirmed that the Deputy Senate President has appointed a senior legislative aide

This appointee is reported to be Aminat Ayeni Onisiwo, aka Aminat Secret, a sex therapist who trades in the sale of Kayanmata

FCT, Abuja - Aminat Ayeni Onisiwo, popularly known as Aminat Secrets, has announced that she has been named the senior legislative aide by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin.

Aminat, known for her 'kayanmata' offerings on Instagram, shared a flyer on October 20, where her siblings congratulated her on this appointment.

Aminat Onisiwo announced the appointment via her official Instagram handle. Photo Credit: @SenBarauJibrin/@aminatsecret

Although the deputy senate president's office did not make the appointment public, Aminat's family expressed their best wishes for her success in her new role.

As reported by The Cable, her flier reads:

“Congratulations Princess Aminat E. Ayeni Onisiwo on your appointment as the senior legislative aide to the deputy senate president of Nigeria. We wish you success in your new endeavors.”

The sex-enhancing magic 'kayanmata'

'Kayanmata' refers to various herbs or substances that women in northern Nigeria use for sexual pleasure, enhancement, or as aphrodisiacs.

Initially intended for married women to spice up their intimate lives, these products have increasingly been promoted online to captivate wealthy men's attention.

It was gathered that in 2021, Aminat, a vendor specializing in sexual enhancement, stated that her business focuses on improving sexual satisfaction for both men and women, enhancing vaginal tightness, lubrication, and overall sexual enjoyment.

She emphasized that her services are not rooted in fetishism but offer strategies for maintaining a solid relationship with a partner.

She wrote:

“I will never tell you @aminatsecret will stop your man from cheating neither will I tell you he will lavish you,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But I will tell you if you use @aminatsecret, sex will definitely be more pleasurable and chances are he will have a strong desire to have sex with you more."

