The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought a suspected hacker named Micheal Anan Onimisi to court on October 13, 2023.

He was charged with creating a software code to commit fraud against First City Monument Bank Plc.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him. Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

This information was made public in a statement released on the agency's X page (formerly Twitter) on October 17.

It was gathered that the case began when First City Monument Bank Plc submitted a petition to the EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Command, on June 23, 2023.

Suspect withdrew over N17 million, says EFCC

The bank alleged that the suspect had unlawfully gained access to their computer system and fraudulently siphoned N17,785,010.75k from their accounts into his own.

The suspect was accused of designing two software codes, "Bee-Leaf" and "Real-Eve," to bypass the bank's security measures.

The suspect faced six charges related to internet fraud and money laundering.

The count reads partly:

“That you, Michael Anan Onimisi, sometime in June 2023, in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did directly retained the total sum of N17, 785,010.75 (Seventeen Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Five Thousand, Ten Naira and Seventy-Five Kobo only), from First City Monument Bank Plc, which funds you knew forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d)of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act”.

Suspect pleads not guilty as court adjourns case until December

At the arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to all six charges, leading the prosecutor, N. Salele, to request a trial date.

In response to this plea, the prosecution counsel, N. Salele, asked for a trial date and requested that the defendant be detained at a Correctional Centre until the trial began.

On the other hand, the defense counsel, Rabiu Mohammed, informed the court about a bail application.

Salele opposed this, requesting more time to review and respond to the application.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, Justice Aikawa postponed the proceedings until October 19, 2023, to address the bail application and set the trial commencement date for December 6, 2023.

He ordered the defendant to be held at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kaduna.

