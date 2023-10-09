Former Nigerian military leader, General Yakubu Gowon, has denied the report of being death as earlier reported in some media.

In a tweet by NTA, the media aide to the former military leader disclosed that the former head of state said he was still alive and healthy, adding that he was not in a hurry.

The former head of state said:

"I am still around and well. I am not in a hurry"

Gowon was the third military head of state that Nigeria had soon after its Independence in 1960.

It was during its reign that Nigeria had its civil war, which lasted for 30 months.

The former military leader who ruled the country between August 1, 1966 and July 29, 1975, was the co-founder of the National Peace Committee founded in 2005.

See the tweet here:

