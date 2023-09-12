Mac Eze Nwachukwu congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Electoral Petitions Tribunal

The Nigerian-American IT expert also extended his congratulations to First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, recognising her supportive role

Meanwhile, Nwachukwu expressed an interest in meeting with President Tinubu to discuss innovative solutions, including the use of AI and automation, to combat corruption

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Mac Eze Nwachukwu, a Nigerian-American IT expert, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Electoral Petitions Tribunal.

Legit reports that the tribunal on Wednesday, September 6, dismissed the petitions filed by the PDP's Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP)'s Peter Obi.

IT expert Mac Eze Nwachukwu shows support for President Tinubu as he wins at the tribunal. Photo credits: Mac Eze Nwachukwu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The five-man panel unanimously affirmed the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Nwachukwu also congratulated First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu on her husband's victory at the tribunal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Behind every successful leader, there is a strong and supportive partner, and Mrs. Tinubu’s contributions are truly commendable," he said.

Tribunal: What Tinubu's victory means - Nwachukwu

In a statement released on Tuesday, September 12, Nwachukwu said President Tinubu's triumph is a testament to his "unwavering commitment to the progress and prosperity of Nigeria, and it brings a renewed sense of hope to Nigeria."

“I pen this letter as an earnest appeal, seeking the privilege of a meeting with you during the sidelines of your forthcoming visits to the United Nations and the White House.

“I firmly believe that such an encounter could serve as an invaluable platform for us to engage in dialogue regarding Nigeria’s future and to explore innovative solutions to address the most pressing challenge. I have also written to President Biden to discuss my proposal and my letter has been acknowledged.

“One pivotal topic I wish to discuss pertains to a proposal aimed at harnessing AI and automation technology to combat corruption within the Nigerian Government’s procurement sector," the IT expert added.

Corruption has plagued Nigeria, says

Speaking on how to use technology to address the nation's challenges, Nwachukwu noted that corruption has persistently plagued Nigeria", impedes the nation's progress and erodes the trust of citizens.

"I ardently believe that by embracing the capabilities of modern technology, we can make significant strides toward fostering a more transparent and accountable government procurement process.

“Your administration has already demonstrated exceptional dedication to reforming Nigeria, and I commend the remarkable progress achieved thus far," he added.

Atiku, Obi head to Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Atiku and Obi have rejected the verdict of the tribunal and vowed to appeal at the Supreme Court, the nation's apex court.

The PDP presidential candidate lamented that the tribunal's verdict "falls far short of expectation," and added that he would not accept it.

"The PEPC has rendered its judgment, but that esteemed body is not the final arbiter. The responsibility now falls on the Supreme Court," Obi also said.

Source: Legit.ng